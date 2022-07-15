World Athletics Championships 2022 Day 2 schedule: Events, timings, livestream links and more

The World Athletics Championships 2022 got underway on July 15. The biennial multi-nation tournament saw athletes from all around the world participating in a variety of track and field events.

For the first time ever, the tournament is being held in the United States of America. The University of Oregon’s renowned Hayfield Field Stadium in Eugene is a location where over 2000 athletes from 200 countries will take part in the sport to showcase their talent.

World Athletics Championships 2022: Detailed Schedule for Day 2

The complete schedule for Day 2 of the World Athletics Championship 2022 (Image via World Athletes)

After a period of nine days, the World Athletics Championships 2022 will come to a conclusion on July 24, 2022. The detailed schedule for the second day of the tournament is given below:

Morning Session

Triple Jump: Qualification (Women) will be held at 10:30 AM

3000 Metres Steeplechase: Heats (Women) will be held at 10:35 AM

High Jump: Qualification (Women) will be held at 11:10 AM

110 Metres Hurdles: Heats (Men) will be held at 11:25 AM

Hammer Throw: Final (Men) will be held at 12 noon

10,000 Metres: Final (Women) will be held at 12:20 PM

400 Metres Hurdles: Heats (Men) will be held at 01:20 PM

Afternoon Session

100 Metres: Heats (Women) will be held at 05:10 PM

100 Metres: Semi-Final (Men) will be held at 06:00 PM

Long Jump: Final (Men) will be held at 06:20 PM

Shot Put: Final (Women) will be held at 06:25 PM

1500 Metres: Heats (Men) will be held at 06:30 PM

1500 Metres: Semi-Final (Women) will be held at 07:05 PM

100 Metres: Final (Men) will be held at 07:50 PM

Note: The times given above are local times and are denoted in PDT or Pacific Daylight Time.

Broadcasting and Streaming Details

Sports enthusiasts can tune it to Peacock to catch the World Athletics Championships 2022 (Image via Peacock)

The tournament will be broadcast on the following channels:

CNBC - 8:00 pm to 11:00 pm ET

8:00 pm to 11:00 pm ET Peacock - 11:55 am to 11:20 pm ET

11:55 am to 11:20 pm ET NBC Sports - 8:00 pm to 11:00 pm ET

In countries where the World Athletics Championships 2022 will not be broadcast, citizens can tune into the official Facebook page or YouTube channel of World Athletics to watch the games.

