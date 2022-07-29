What is the prize money at US Open of Surfing 2022?

The Vans US Open of Surfing will commence on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The nine-day event will conclude on August 7.
One of the best aspects of the event is that it'll be free to the general public. The southside of Huntington Beach Pier, where the international surfing event will be conducted, is expected to see a heavy footfall in the next nine days.
Vans US Open of Surfing: Vans Duct Tape Invitational prize pool
The 2022 US Open of Surfing will have multiple events lined up, including the Vans Duct Tape Invitational. Sanctioned by the World Surf League, this event is also a part of the World Surf Longboard Tour.
The prize pool of this competition is $50,000. A total of 40 male and female longboarders will take part in the Vans Duct Tape Invitational, some of whom are mentioned below:
- Justin Quintal
- Harrison Roach
- Honolua Blomfield
- Karina Rozunko.
The upcoming surfing festival is the fourth stop of the World Surf League's Challenger Series (Men and Women). Here are the other stops in the series and the dates they'll be held this year:
- Stop 1: Gold Coast (May 7-15). COMPLETED
- Stop 2: Manly (May 17-24). COMPLETED
- Stop 3: Ballito (July 20-27). COMPLETED
- Stop 4: VANS US Open of Surfing (July 30-August 7)
- Stop 5: EDP Vissla Pro Ericeira (October 1-9)
- Stop 6: Quiksilver Pro France (October 15-23)
- Stop 7: Piha (November 5-13)
- Stop 8: Haleiwa (November 26 to December 7).
As many as 160 surfers from around the world will take part in the Challenger Series. They'll be competing for the coveted Championship Tour qualification. The final of the tournament will be on August 7.
Based on spendings in previous years, the nine-day event could add up to $21.5 million to the Orange County economy and $16.4 million for Huntington Beach. After the nine-day event, a select few surfers will be inducted into the Surfing Walk of Fame and the Surfers’ Hall of Fame.