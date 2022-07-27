How to watch US Swimming National Championships 2022 live

The 2022 Phillips 66 Swimming National Championships commenced on July 24 and prolific swimmers from around the United States of America are taking part in the revered international tournament. The competition will be held at the William Woollett, Jr. Aquatic Center in Irvine, California, United States of America.

From July 26 onwards, the heats of the competition are being held at 12 noon ET and the finals will be conducted on the same day at 8 PM ET. The Swimming National Championships 2022 will conclude on Sunday, July 31.

Swimming National Championships 2022: Detailed schedule and streaming information

Swimming enthusiasts will get to witness Olympians and world-renowned swimmers compete in the tournament. They can look forward to the performances of Katie Ledecky, Bobby Finke, Clair Curzan, Leah Smith, Michael Andrew and Shaine Cases.

The broadcast details for the National Championships 2022 (Image via USA Swimming)

Since the tournament is making a return after three long years, many are excited to watch the event live. Hence, the broadcasting details for the Swimming National Championships 2022 along with the names of the channels and dates are as follows:

July 26, 2022 – 8 PM (Olympics Channel)

July 27, 2022 – 8 PM (Olympics Channel)

July 28, 2022 – 8 PM (Olympics Channel)

July 29, 2022 – 8 PM (Olympics Channel)

July 30, 2022 – 1 PM (CNBC) and 8 PM (Olympics Channel)

July 31, 2022 – 12 noon (NBC) and 5 PM (CNBC)

Note: The times given above are local timings and are denoted in ET or Eastern Time Zone. The broadcasts at 1 PM and 12 noon are delayed broadcasts.

One of the platforms where swimming enthusiasts can catch the tournament live (Image via Peacock)

The Olympics Channel is available on Peacock, one of the most popular streaming platforms. Aside from Peacock, sports enthusiasts can also tune into the following providers that offer live TV streaming:

DIRECTV STREAM

fuboTV

Sling TV

Hulu Live TV

YouTube TV

Viewers can also watch the prestigious tournament on the following platforms:

iOS

Android

Roku

Apple TV

Fire TV

Chromecast

Web

