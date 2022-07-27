United States Swimming National Championships 2022 day 2 schedule, livestream and timings

The Phillips 66 National Swimming Championship for the United States is officially underway. Yesterday (July 26) was the first of this five-day tournament in which some of the best swimmers in America will compete to take home medals.

Tons of incredible athletes competed yesterday and made for a memorable first day for the United States. Today (July 27), Day 2, is sure to expound on that. There are nearly 60 events scheduled for the day.

Here's how the schedule lines up, how to watch and what time the events will occur.

A complete guide to the Phillips 66 National Swimming Championships Day 2

Here's the posted schedule for the second day:

200 freestyle (seven events for women and eight for men).

200 breaststroke (nine events for women and 10 for men).

200 backstroke (11 events for women and 12 for men).

According to Connecticut Swim, heats for each event will begin at 9.00 am local time. This means that at 9.00 am PST, the first women's 200 freestyle heat will begin. The tournament is being held in Irvine, California, so it will be noon EST.

Additionally, at 5.00 pm PST, the finals for events will begin. There are no explicit times listed for the events following the women's 200 freestyle heats.

Here's the posted broadcast schedule:

The broadcast schedule is as follows (Image via USA Swimming)

The following events will occur when the prior event has concluded. Viewers will likely need to keep their eyes on the screen to know when the next event is starting.

As for the rest of this epic swimming tournament, here's what viewers have to look forward to for the remaining days. Each day gets bigger than the last with more events scheduled.

July 28:

400 individual medley (13 events for women and 14 for men).

100 butterfly (15 events for women and 16 events for men).

July 29:

400 freestyle (17 events for women and 18 for men).

100 breaststroke (19 events for women and 20 for men).

100 backstroke (21 events for women and 22 for men).

Phillips 66 National Championships

July 30:

Women's 1500 freestyle (23 events).

200 individual medley (24 events for women and 25 for men).

Men's 800 freestyle (26 events).

50 freestye (27 events for women and 28 for men).

The final day is the biggest, with so many events planned.

All events will be live streamed on the official USA Swimming website. Viewers should head over there at the appropriate time and have the stream on since there aren't any posted times for most of the events today.

