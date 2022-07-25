USA Phillips 66 National Swimming Championships Day 1 schedule and timings 

One of the most prestigious swimming events in the world, the Phillips 66 National Swimming Championships is set to kick off on July 26. The United States' best swimmers will compete for titles in various events.

Tuesday will be the first of five days of the competition, which will end on July 30.

There are several events on tap, including quite a few on the first day. Here's how the first day's schedule lines up and what to expect on other days:

Phillips 66 Swimming Championships: Schedules and timings for Day 1

The first day has a total of 21 events. Here's the schedule:

July 26:

200 butterfly (one for women, two for men).

100 freestyle (three for women, four for men).

Women's 800 freestyle (five events).

Men's 1500 freesyle (six events).

According to Connecticut Swim, the heats for all events will begin at 9.00 am local time. This means that at 9.00 am PST (the events are held in Irvine, California), the first women's 200 butterfly heat will begin.

Ordinarily, at 5.00 pm PST, finals for events would begin, but there are no finals on Day 1. There are no explicit times listed for the events following the women's 200 butterfly heats.

The broadcast schedule is as follows (Image via USA Swimming)

However, it is safe to assume that those will start fairly shortly after the first heat concludes.

As for the rest of the days, here are their schedules:

July 27:

200 freestyle (seven events for women and eight for men).

200 breaststroke (nine events for women and 10 for men).

200 backstroke (11 for women and 12 for men).

July 28:

400 individual medley (13 events for women and 14 for men).

100 butterfly (15 events for women and 16 events for men).

Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships: Swimming - Day 6 (Image courtesy: Getty)

July 29:

400 freestyle (17 events for women and 18 for men).

100 breaststroke (19 events for women and 20 for men).

100 backstroke (21 events for women and 22 for men).

July 30:

Women's 1500 freestyle (23 events).

200 individual medley (24 events for women and 25 for men).

Men's 800 freestyle (26 events).

50 freestye (27 events for women and 28 for men).

The full event will be live-streamed on usaswimming.org for swimming fans around the world.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far