USA Phillips 66 National Swimming Championships 2022: Schedule, dates, venue, and more

After a three-year hiatus, the Phillips 66 National Swimming Championships are returning this year. The competition is one of the most prestigious swimming events and several highly-touted athletes are set to compete in the upcoming edition.

Swimmers from all across the nation will be meeting up to take part in an incredible competition. Here's everything fans need to know about the upcoming event, including where it's being held and when.

Phillips 66 National Swimming Championships: A complete guide

The event will be held in Irvine, California this year. The Eventbrite page for this tournament outlined the schedule for the event and read:

"The event schedule runs from Tuesday, July 26 to Saturday, July 30 and consists of 28 events, including both freestyle and medley relay races."

The event will last for five days and has events running throughout each day. The schedule for the tournament can be viewed below:-

July 26:

200 butterfly (one for women, two for men).

100 freestyle (three for women, four for men).

Women's 800 freestyle (five events).

Men's 1500 freesyle (six events).

July 27:

200 freestyle (seven events for women and eight for men).

200 breaststroke (nine events for women and 10 for men).

200 backstroke (11 for women and 12 for men).

Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships: Swimming - Day 6

July 28:

400 individual medley (13 events for women and 14 for men).

100 butterfly (15 events for women and 16 events for men).

July 29:

400 freestyle (17 events for women and 18 for men).

100 breaststroke (19 events for women and 20 for men).

100 backstroke (21 events for women and 22 for men).

July 30:

Women's 1500 freestyle (23 events).

200 individual medley (24 events for women and 25 for men).

Men's 800 freestyle (26 events).

50 freestye (27 events for women and 28 for men).

Connecticut Swimming stated about some of the events:

"The 800m and 1500m freestyle events will be swum slowest to fastest, alternating women’s and men’s heats, with the fastest heat of each race swum during the evening session. All other heats will be swum so the second fastest heat of the Men’s event finishes approximately one hour prior to the start of the evening session."

Heats for each event will begin at 9:00 am PST, while the finals will be held at 5:00 pm PST.

Tickets are still available for the event, most of which will be for a full day of events. There are well over 20 events on certain days, making the tickets a worthwhile investment for fans.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far