US Swimming at Tokyo Olympics 2020: When and where to watch, schedule & timings (Pacific Time)

Following the US Swimming Olympic Team Trials, the 53-swimmer roster for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 was recently announced. Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel will be leading the US Swimming Team's hopes of winning gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

US at Tokyo Olympics 2020: How many gold medals can America win?

For US Swimming, the Tokyo Olympics 2020 competition will start on 24 July and run until 1 August at the Tokyo Aquatics Center. From 4 August till 5 August, the Odaiba Marine Park will host open water events.

How to watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 in the USA? TV and LIVE streaming details

US Swimming at Tokyo Olympics 2020: When and where to watch with LIVE streaming details

NBC Universal is the official broadcaster for the US Swimming's events at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in the US. US Swimming's events at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 can be accessed across all local NBC stations on network television.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: When and where to watch in US, TV and live streaming details

LIVE Streaming to watch the US Swimming 53-member roster will be available on www.nbcolympics.com, NBC Sports and Peacock.

US Swimming at Tokyo Olympics: Schedule & timings (Pacific Time)

24 July 2021: Start Time 6 am Eastern Time/3 am Pacific Time

• Men’s 400m Individual Medley – Heats

• Women’s 100m Butterfly – Heats

• Men’s 400m Freestyle – Heats

• Women’s 400m Individual Medley – Heats

• Men’s 100m Breaststroke – Heats

• Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay – Heats

24 July 2021: Start Time 9:30 pm Eastern Time/6:30 pm Pacific Time

• Men’s 400m Individual Medley Final

• Women’s 100m Butterfly Semifinals

• Men’s 400m Freestyle Final

• Men’s 400m Individual Medley Victory Ceremony

• Women’s 400m Individual Medley Final

• Men’s 400m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

• Men’s 100m Breaststroke Semifinals

• Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final

• Women’s 400m Individual Medley Victory Ceremony

• Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Victory Ceremony

25 July 2021: Start Time 6 am Eastern Time/3 am Pacific Time

• Women’s 100m Backstroke – Heats

• Men’s 200m Freestyle – Heats

• Women’s 100m Breaststroke – Heats

• Men’s 100m Backstroke – Heats

• Women’s 400m Freestyle – Heats

• Men’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay – Heats

25 July 2021: Start Time 9:30 pm Eastern Time/6:30 pm Pacific Time

• Women’s 100m Butterfly Final

• Men’s 200m Freestyle Semifinals

• Women’s 100m Breaststroke Semifinals

• Women’s 100m Butterfly Victory Ceremony

• Men’s 100m Breaststroke Final

• Women’s 400m Freestyle Final

• Men’s 100m Backstroke Semifinals

• Men’s 100m Breaststroke Victory Ceremony

• Women’s 100m Backstroke Semifinals

• Men’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final

• Women’s 400m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

• Men’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Victory Ceremony

26 July 2021: Start Time 6 am Eastern Time/3 am Pacific Time

• Women’s 200m Freestyle – Heats

• Men’s 200m Butterfly – Heats

• Women’s 200m Individual Medley – Heats

• Women’s 1500m Freestyle – Heats

26 July 2021: Start Time 9:30 pm Eastern Time/6:30 pm Pacific Time

• Women’s 200m Freestyle Semifinals

• Men’s 200m Freestyle Final

• Women’s 100m Backstroke Final

• Men’s 100m Backstroke Final

• Men’s 200m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

• Women’s 100m Breaststroke Final

• Women’s 100m Backstroke Victory Ceremony

• Men’s 200m Butterfly Semifinals

• Men’s 100m Backstroke Victory Ceremony

• Women’s 200m Individual Medley Semifinals

• Women’s 100m Breaststroke Victory Ceremony

27 July 2021: Start Time 6 am Eastern Time/3 am Pacific Time

• Men’s 100m Freestyle – Heats

• Women’s 200m Butterfly – Heats

• Men’s 200m Breaststroke – Heats

• Men’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay – Heats

• Men’s 800m Freestyle – Heats

27 July 2021: Start Time 9:30 pm Eastern Time/6:30 pm Pacific Time

• Men’s 100m Freestyle Semifinals

• Women’s 200m Freestyle Final

• Men’s 200m Butterfly Final

• Women’s 200m Butterfly Semifinals

• Women’s 200m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

• Men’s 200m Breaststroke Semifinals

• Men’s 200m Butterfly Victory Ceremony

• Women’s 200m Individual Medley Final

• Women’s 1500m Freestyle Final

• Women’s 200m Individual Medley Victory Ceremony

• Men’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final

• Women’s 1500m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

• Men’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

28 July 2021: Start Time 6 am Eastern Time/3 am Pacific Time

• Women’s 100m Freestyle – Heats

• Men’s 200m Backstroke – Heats

• Women’s 200m Breaststroke – Heats

• Men’s 200m Individual Medley – Heats

• Women’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay – Heats

28 July 2021: Start Time 9:30 pm Eastern Time/6:30 pm Pacific Time

• Men’s 800m Freestyle Final

• Men’s 200m Breaststroke Final

• Women’s 100m Freestyle Semifinals

• Men’s 200m Backstroke Semifinals

• Men’s 800m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

• Women’s 200m Butterfly Final

• Men’s 100m Freestyle Final

• Men’s 200m Breaststroke Victory Ceremony

• Women’s 200m Breaststroke Semifinals

• Men’s 200m Individual Medley Semifinals

• Women’s 200m Butterfly Victory Ceremony

• Women’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final

• Men’s 100m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

• Women’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Victory Ceremony

29 July 2021: Start Time 4:30 am Eastern Time/ 1:30 am Pacific Time

• Women’s 800m Freestyle – Heats

• Men’s 100m Butterfly – Heats

• Women’s 200m Backstroke – Heats

• Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay – Heats

29 July 2021: Start Time 9:30 pm Eastern Time / 6:30 pm Pacific Time

• Men’s 100m Butterfly Semifinals

• Women’s 200m Breaststroke Final

• Men’s 200m Backstroke Final

• Women’s 100m Freestyle Final

• Women’s 200m Breaststroke Victory Ceremony

• Men’s 200m Individual Medley Final

• Men’s 200m Backstroke Victory Ceremony

• Women’s 200m Backstroke Semifinals

• Women’s 100m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

• Men’s 200m Individual Medley Victory Ceremony

30 July 2021: Start Time 6 am Eastern Time / 3 am Pacific Time

• Men’s 50m Freestyle – Heats

• Women’s 50m Freestyle – Heats

• Men’s 1500m Freestyle – Heats

• Women’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay – Heats

• Men’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay – Heat

30 July 2021: Start Time 9:30 pm Eastern Time / 6:30 pm Pacific Time

• Men’s 100m Butterfly Final

• Women’s 200m Backstroke Final

• Women’s 800m Freestyle Final

• Men’s 100m Butterfly Victory Ceremony

• Men’s 50m Freestyle Semifinals

• Women’s 200m Backstroke Victory Ceremony

• Women’s 50m Freestyle Semifinals

• Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final

• Women’s 800m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

• Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay Victory Ceremony

31 July 2021: Start Time 9:30 pm Eastern Time / 6:30 pm Pacific Time

• Men’s 50m Freestyle Final

• Women’s 50m Freestyle Final

• Men’s 1500m Freestyle Final

• Men’s 50m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

• Women’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final

• Women’s 50m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

• Men’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final

• Men’s 1500m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

• Women’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay Victory Ceremony

• Men’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay Victory Ceremony

3 August 2021: Start Time 5:30 am Eastern Time / 2:30 am Pacific Time

Open Water - Women’s 10km

4 August 2021: Start Time 5:30 am Eastern Time / 2:30 am Pacific Time

Open Water - Men’s 10km

Edited by Ritwik Kumar