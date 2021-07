How to watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 in USA? TV and LIVE streaming details

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 will start on 23 July and end on 8 August 2021. The event was postponed by twelve months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. NBC is the official broadcaster of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in the US. The Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony will start around 7:00 am Eastern Time and 4:00 am PDT. The Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony will be held on 8 August around 7:00 am Eastern Time.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: When and where to watch in US, TV and live streaming details

This is the fourth Olympics to be held in Japan. However, this is Tokyo's first Summer Games since 1964. Sapporo and Nagano hosted the Winter Games in 1972 and 1998 respectively.

READ: With restrictions on fans, Tokyo Olympics could end up being a TV-only event

Tokyo Olympics 2020 TV and Live Streaming details: How to watch the Summer Games 2020

NBC is the official broadcaster of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on network television. According to a New York Times report, NBC Universal will provide 7,000 hours of Olympic coverage across all platforms. NBC stations will air 18 hours of coverage on the opening day. This will include a first-time morning live broadcast of the opening ceremony.

Live Streaming of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be available on www.nbcolympics.com, NBC Sports app and Peacock.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Schedule: Sports, Date and Time

Archery: Friday, July 23 – Saturday, July 31

Artistic Swimming: Monday, August 2 – Saturday, August 7

Badminton: Friday, July 23 – Monday, August 2

Baseball: Tuesday, July 27 – Saturday, August 7

Read: Team USA Men's Olympic Basketball: Complete schedule, dates, times, and matchups

Basketball: Saturday, July 24 – Sunday, August 8

Basketball 3X3: Friday, July 23 – Wednesday, July 28

Beach Volleyball: Friday, July 23 – Friday, August 6

Boxing: Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8

Also Checkout: Tokyo Olympic Swimming Schedule 2021

Canoe/Kayak: Sunday, July 25 – Friday, August 6

Cycling: Friday, July 23 – Saturday, August 7

Diving: Sunday, July 25 – Saturday, August 7

Equestrian: Saturday, July 24 – Saturday, August 7

Fencing: Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 1

Field Hockey: Friday, July 23 – Friday, August 6

Also Read: Tokyo Olympic Athletic Schedule 2021

Golf: Wednesday, July 28 – Friday, August 6

Gymnastics: Friday, July 23 – Tuesday, August 3

Handball: Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8

Judo: Friday, July 23 – Saturday, July 31

Karate: Wednesday, August 4 – Saturday, August 7

Modern Pentathlon: Thursday, August 5 – Saturday, August 7

Rhythmic Gymnastics: Thursday, August 5 – Saturday, August 7

Rowing: Friday, July 23 – Thursday, July 29

Rugby: Sunday, July 25 – Saturday, July 31

Sailing: Saturday, July 24 – Wednesday, August 4

Shooting: Friday, July 23 – Monday, August 2

Skateboarding: Saturday, July 24 – Wednesday, August 4

Soccer: Saturday, July 24 – Saturday, August 7

Softball: Friday, July 23 – Tuesday, July 27

Sport Climbing: Tuesday, August 3 –Friday, August 6

Surfing: Saturday, July 24 – Saturday, July 31

Swimming: Saturday, July 24 – Wednesday, August 4

Table Tennis: Friday, July 23 – Friday, August 6

Taekwondo: Friday, July 23 – Tuesday, July 27

Tennis: Friday, July 23 – Saturday, July 31

Track & Field: Friday, July 30 – Saturday, August 7

Trampoline: Friday, July 30 – Saturday, July 31

Triathlon: Sunday, July 25 – Tuesday, July 27

Volleyball: Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8

Water Polo: Saturday, July 24 – Sunday, August 8

Weightlifting: Friday, July 23 – Wednesday, August 4

Wrestling: Saturday, July 31 – Saturday, August 7

Edited by SANJAY K K