No fans allowed for Tokyo Olympics 2020; to be a TV-only event

Japan’s new state of emergency policy over the rising coronavirus cases means fans will only be able to cheer athletes taking part in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 from the comfort and safety of their homes.

The new state of emergency comes after an exponential rise in COVID-19 cases in Tokyo and other surrounding areas recently.

Although international fans have already been barred from visiting Tokyo for the Games, a sizeable number of local fans were expected to cheer for athletes. However, the new policy is likely to keep stadiums empty.

The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics is also expected to be a VIP-only event.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 to be held under a state of emergency

Virus policy czar Yasutoshi Nishimura recently told an advisory panel that the government wanted to declare an emergency in Tokyo until August 22.

The decision comes after virus cases in Tokyo leaped to 920 on Wdnesday — the highest since May 13. Daily infections have been on the rise since the city ended its third state of emergency on June 20, while only about 15% of Japan’s population is fully vaccinated.

What does it mean for the Indian contingent?

The decision to restrict fans for the Tokyo Olympics means empty stadiums will be the norm in all major disciplines. The likes of PV Sindhu and Neeraj Chopra have said they’ll be missing fans, adding that it is in the best interests of fans, players and the Olympics.

The final decision on whether to allow domestic fans will be made at a five-party meeting which includes the International Olympic Committee, the organizing committee and the Japanese government.

If fans are allowed in truncated numbers, a sizeable Indian population in Tokyo could be cheering for the Indian contingent.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Kyodo news agency has reported that the government will take the Olympic torch relay off the streets for all legs in the capital.

The exception will, however, be for events on small islands off the Tokyo mainland.

The relay has repeatedly been rescheduled, rerouted, and sequestered in public parks away from the public since it began in March from north-eastern Japan.

