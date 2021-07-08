Two COVID-19 cases reported from inside the athletes' village ahead of the Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics are all set to start on July 23, but just two weeks before the games, another major setback has been reported in Japan, as two workers in the athlete's village tested positive for COVID-19.

They were eating in groups, which is prohibited as per the COVID-19 regulations during the Games. Others who were in contact with them have tested negative. The athlete's village has not even opened yet and even before that the cases have been increasing in and around Tokyo. It is a worrying sign for the organizers with just two weeks left until the Tokyo Olympics.

📌Surging #COVID19 cases in Tokyo have hit a two-month high that almost guarantees Japan will declare a new state of emergency for duration of the Tokyo Olympics, which opens on July 23. A new state of emergency could lead to a ban even on local fans.https://t.co/hZOeXgAEWI — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) July 7, 2021

Other COVID-19 cases associated with the Tokyo Olympics

Last week a Serbian Athlete tested positive upon his arrival at the Haneda airport in Japan. According to reports, the athlete was representing Serbia in the five-strong rowing team and they had planned to practice in Nanto but the athlete was immediately moved into isolation, and his teammates were taken to another facility.

Also Read: 5 new sports to watch at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics

2 members from the Uganda contingent tested positive for COVID-19 after they arrived in Tokyo. The team was set to move to a training camp in Isumizano city, but one of the coaches tested positive on his arrival at the airport which led to the entire contingent being subjected to quarantine. Later, one of the officials from Isuzimano city confirmed another positive case from the camp.

An Isumizano city official said:

"The results of the RT-PCR test done using the samples taken on June 22 showed one person tested positive."

Will fans be allowed into the stadium for the Tokyo Olympics ?

Tokyo reported 920 cases yesterday, which is the highest the country has reported since May 13. The Prime Minister of Japan, Yoshihide Suga, has hinted that the Tokyo Olympics may be conducted behind closed doors due to the increasing COVID-19 cases in the country.

Also Read: An Extensive Guide to the Tokyo 2021 Summer Olympics

Tokyo 2020 organisers warn of no-fan Olympics as COVID cases rise, leaving ticket-holders in limbo just three weeks before the opening ceremony https://t.co/Zln8DzEn9y pic.twitter.com/JQ17KaXFbq — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) July 2, 2021

Yoshide said," There is a possibility of there being no spectators at the games." He added, "We will act with the safety and security of the Japanese people as our top priority."

The decision taken earlier was that 10,000 fans would be allowed to be present at the Games (depending on events), but with cases rising rapidly, this verdict could soon be changed. The International Olympic Committee chairman, Thomas Bach, will be visiting Tokyo this week and the possibility of organizing a closed-door event will be discussed in a meeting with the other officials.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach is set to arrive in Japan, where concerns linger over rising infections. #Olympics https://t.co/oVkmrBbY6Y — BloombergQuint (@BloombergQuint) July 7, 2021

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics: India's Top 10 Medal Prospects

Edited by Diptanil Roy