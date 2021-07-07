Team USA Men's Olympic Basketball: Complete schedule, dates, times, and matchups

With less than three weeks left before the 2021 Tokyo Olympics basketball event, gold medal favorites Team USA recently began their training camp on July 6th. The side boasts several elite NBA players, including the likes of Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. USA is being coached by Gregg Popovich along with the assistance of Miami Heat’s Erik Spoelstra.

They are currently waiting for the likes of Devin Booker, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday to join training. All three players have been named in the 12-man roster for the Games, but are currently playing in the NBA Finals.

Regardless, the side will enter the tournament looking for their fourth straight gold medal, although there are other serious contenders who could derail their plans. In this article, we look at the overall detailed schedule of Team USA’s group stage fixtures.

Team USA schedule for Group A of Men's Basketball at the Olympics:



vs France - Sunday, 7/25 - 8:00 AM ET

vs Iran - Wednesday, 7/28 - 12:40 AM ET

vs Czech Republic - Saturday, 7/31 - 8:00 AM ET — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 5, 2021

2021 Tokyo Olympics: Complete schedule, dates, times and matchups for Team USA

Team USA has been placed in group A along with the likes of Iran, Czech Republic and France. The French are led by defensive player of the year Rudy Gobert and are one of the biggest contenders for gold apart from the USA and the likes of Australia, Slovenia and Spain.

Before their first official match, Team USA will play a total of 5 exhibition games at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas:

July 10, 5 p.m. PDT (8 PM ET): USA Men vs. Nigeria

July 12, 5 p.m. PDT (8 PM ET): USA Men vs. Australia

July 13, 3 p.m. PDT (6 PM ET): USA Men vs. Argentina

July 16, 3:00 p.m. PDT (6 PM ET): USA Men vs. Australia

July 18, 6:00 p.m. PDT (9 PM ET): USA Men vs. Spain

Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday along with Devin Booker are currently playing in the NBA Finals

All Exhibition matches will be aired on NBC Sports. Team USA will then tip-off their campaign on Day 2 of the basketball event (25th July) against France in Saitama, Japan:

July 25, 8:00 a.m. EDT (11 AM ET): USA Men vs France (Saitama, Japan)

July 28, 12:40 p.m. EDT (3:40 PM ET): USA Men vs Iran (Saitama, Japan)

July 31, 8:00 am EDT (11 AM ET): USA Men vs Czech Republic (Saitama, Japan)

The basketball event at the Tokyo Olympics will be covered by four channels, namely CNBC, NBC Sports, NBC Olympics and Peacock. The quarterfinals will be played on August 3rd with the semi-finals on 5th. The finals will take place on 6th August, 2021.

All the basketball matches at the Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to take place in Saitama, Japan.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra