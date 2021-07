Tokyo Olympics 2020: When and where to watch in US, TV and live streaming details

After being postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will start on 23 July and will run till 8 August 2021. The Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony will be held on 23 July at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

The opening ceremony will start around 7:00 am EDT and 4:00 am PDT. The Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony will be held on 8 August around 7:00 am EDT.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Where to catch the action

NBC is the official broadcaster of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Viewers can also watch the Tokyo Olympics 2020 live streaming on www.nbcolympics.com, NBC Sports, Sports and the app.

The time difference between Tokyo and the east coast of the US is 13 hours, with the Japanese capital ahead.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Schedule: Sports, Date and Time

Archery: Friday, July 23 – Saturday, July 31

Artistic Swimming: Monday, August 2 – Saturday, August 7

Badminton: Friday, July 23 – Monday, August 2

Baseball: Tuesday, July 27 – Saturday, August 7

Basketball: Saturday, July 24 – Sunday, August 8

Basketball 3X3: Friday, July 23 – Wednesday, July 28

Beach Volleyball: Friday, July 23 – Friday, August 6

Boxing Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8

Canoe/Kayak: Sunday, July 25 – Friday, August 6

Cycling: Friday, July 23 – Saturday, August 7

Diving: Sunday, July 25 – Saturday, August 7

Equestrian: Saturday, July 24 – Saturday, August 7

Fencing: Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 1

Field Hockey: Friday, July 23 – Friday, August 6

Golf: Wednesday, July 28 – Friday, August 6

Gymnastics: Friday, July 23 – Tuesday, August 3

Handball: Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8

Judo: Friday, July 23 – Saturday, July 31

Karate: Wednesday, August 4 – Saturday, August 7

Modern Pentathlon: Thursday, August 5 – Saturday, August 7

Rhythmic Gymnastics: Thursday, August 5 – Saturday, August 7

Rowing: Friday, July 23 – Thursday, July 29

Rugby: Sunday, July 25 – Saturday, July 31

Sailing: Saturday, July 24 – Wednesday, August 4

Shooting: Friday, July 23 – Monday, August 2

Skateboarding: Saturday, July 24 – Wednesday, August 4

Soccer: Saturday, July 24 – Saturday, August 7

Softball: Friday, July 23 – Tuesday, July 27

Sport Climbing: Tuesday, August 3 –Friday, August 6

Surfing: Saturday, July 24 – Saturday, July 31

Swimming: Saturday, July 24 – Wednesday, August 4

Table Tennis: Friday, July 23 – Friday, August 6

Taekwondo: Friday, July 23 – Tuesday, July 27

Tennis: Friday, July 23 – Saturday, July 31

Track & Field: Friday, July 30 – Saturday, August 7

Trampoline: Friday, July 30 – Saturday, July 31

Triathlon: Sunday, July 25 – Tuesday, July 27

Volleyball: Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8

Water Polo: Saturday, July 24 – Sunday, August 8

Weightlifting: Friday, July 23 – Wednesday, August 4

Wrestling: Saturday, July 31 – Saturday, August 7

