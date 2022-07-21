USA National Swimming Championships 2022: When will they take place, tickets, format and more

The USA National Swimming Championships have returned after the event took a three-year break, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The competition is finally back and poised to make a splash with several stellar athletes competing.

The events will commence on July 26, with swimmers from all across the United States competing. It's sure to be an event that no one will want to miss. Here's everything a viewer might need to know regarding the fast-approaching event.

Phillips 66 USA National Swimming Championships- What you need to know

The events will take place at William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center in Irvine, California, USA. Tickets are still available for this event from Eventbrite. However, the event begins in just five days, so there's not much time left to make travel plans.

The event will be live-streamed for those who can't make it in person. The stream can be found at usaswimming.org. Here is the official broadcast schedule:

The broadcast schedule is as follows (Image via USA Swimming)

There are several events each day, so the action will be almost non-stop. Connecticut Swim (CTSwim) made an important stipulation regarding the events in a statement, which read:

"The 800m and 1500m freestyle events will be swum slowest to fastest, alternating women’s and men’s heats, with the fastest heat of each race swum during the evening session. All other heats will be swum so the second fastest heat of the Men’s event finishes approximately one hour prior to the start of the evening session."

Here's how the schedule lines up, according to CTSwim.

Tuesday, July 26:

200 butterfly (one for women, two for men)

100 freestyle (three for women, four for men)

Women's 800 freestyle (five events)

Men's 1500 freesyle (six events)

Wednesday, July 27:

200 freestyle (seven events for women and eight for men)

200 breaststroke (nine events for women and 10 for men)

200 backstroke (11 for women and 12 for men)

Thursday, July 28:

400 individual medley (13 events for women and 14 for men)

100 butterfly (15 events for women and 16 events for men)

Friday, July 29:

400 freestyle (17 events for women and 18 for men)

100 breaststroke (19 events for women and 20 for men)

100 backstroke (21 events for women and 22 for men)

Saturday, July 30:

Women's 1500 freestyle (23 events)

200 individual medley (24 events for women and 25 for men)

Men's 800 freestyle (26 events)

50 freestye (27 events for women and 28 for men)

