US Open of Surfing 2022: Dates, schedule and more

The Vans US Open of Surfing, the largest action sports festival in the world, is all set to return to the southside of the Huntington Beach Pier.

The festival will take place across nine days and is free to the public. It will offer attendants a chance to witness some of the most talented surfers from all around the world.

Aside from surfing, the festival will also feature skateboarding and BMX competitions. Additionally, there will be lots of outdoor activities that spectators can indulge in. These include the Vans Skatepark Sessions, the Vans Retail Experience, the Vans Community Market and more.

US Open of Surfing 2022 begins on July 30, 2022

Surfing was officially confirmed as an event at the Tokyo Summer Olympics 2020

The Vans US Open of Surfing will begin on July 30, 2022, and will end on August 7, 2022. The festival is open to the public every day from 7:30 am to 5:00 pm local time.

The Vans US Open of Surfing has a theme every year. This year, the festival is all about the importance of environmental responsibility. Vans incorporated eco-consciousness into all of their activations to highlight the connection between surf culture, the environment and sustainability.

Details about the festival

The Vans US Open of Surfing will host the fourth stop of the World Surf League's Challenger Series (Men & Women). The contestants will be competing for Championship Tour qualification.

A total of 160 surfers from all around the world will participate in the Challenger Series. The competition will take place from 7:30 am to 4 pm every day.

The finals will be held on the last day of the sports festival (August 7, 2022).

Huntington Beach, where the surfing festival is all set to take place (Image via Visit California)

Aside from the World Surf League's Challenger Series, the Vans Surf Camp will take place in the morning on August 3 and 4. This camp will teach the general public how to surf by providing them with the necessary resources. People of all ages can take part in the camp.

The organizers have partnered up with Native Like Water, Stoked Mentoring, HB Rangers Program and City Surf Project for the Vans Surf Camp.

Other events at the festival include the Vans Skatepark Sessions (BMX/Skate), the Vans BMX Waffle Cup (Men & Women), the Vans Duct Tape Invitational and the Vans Showdown (Men & Women).

