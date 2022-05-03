Several national and international players to compete at Khasdar Krida Mahotsav sports festival in Nagpur

Several national and international players will compete in the upcoming Khasdar Krida Mahotsav (KKM). The fourth edition of the KKM will be held in Nagpur from May 13 to 28.

International shuttlers like Nikkita Joseph and Rohan Gurbani, national-level swimmers Rutuja Talegaonkar and Rishika Bodele, as well as many top athletes, will vie for top honors at the fortnight-long sports festival.

The multi-sport discipline meeting will get underway at various grounds on May 13. The organizing committee of this unique sporting extravaganza intends to make the fourth edition of KKM bigger and better.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced the dates and various sporting disciplines that will feature in the fourth edition of the sporting extravaganza. Gadkari also distributed the flags to the association representatives.

Vijay Barse, a former sports teacher in the city, was the guest of honor. The chief convener of the event and former mayor Sandip Joshi gave his introductory remarks. The dignitaries also unveiled trophies and launched a website for this multi-sport festival during the program.

Khasdar Krida Mahotsav is the brainchild of Nitin Gadkari to spot talent at the grassroots level

KKM is the brainchild of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, that provides a platform not only for fitness enthusiasts but for the professional players in the city. The meet gives the opportunity to thousands of players to showcase their talent in a competitive format at the grassroots level.

The organizing committee of KKM decided to conduct 33 games in the 16-day sporting extravaganza. The sports that will be part of the fourth edition are tennis, badminton, football, kho-kho, basketball, carrom, athletics, swimming, volleyball, hockey, chess, TT and others.

The first-of-its-kind event will be conducted in 15 days and 33 sports disciplines will be played at 39 venues across the city. A total of 1064 teams, around 3765 officials and over 40,000 participants are expected to take part in the fourth edition of this historic sporting event.

During the concluding ceremony on May 28, as many as 560 trophies, 7830 medals, and prize money of Rs 93 lakhs will be distributed amongst the podium finishers.

Many individual awards will also be handed out during Khasdar Krida Mahotsav. During the team event, the best players in every match will also be awarded.

Khasdar Krida Mahotsav Season 4 in Numbers

Days: 16

Games: 33

Venue: 39

Teams: 1064

Officials: 3765

Participants: 40,000

Matches: 9237

Trophies: 560

Medals: 7830

Prize Money: Rs 93 lakhs

