Decisive factors that led to India’s Chess Olympiad journey

History will be scripted as India is all set to host the biggest chess event in the world, the Chess Olympiad, for the first time ever.

The 44th edition of the extravaganza will be held later this year in the mecca of Indian chess, Chennai. The participants’ list will be a virtual who’s who with most of the stars from more than 150 countries participating.

Bharat Singh Chauhan, Secretary, All India Chess Federation (AICF), who played a crucial role in bringing the Olympiad to India, said:

“It’s a great honor for India to host such a big event. This shows the position of the country in the chess world. I’m thankful to everyone involved and support us in making this happen. This is a historic step and I believe it will take Indian chess to greater heights.”

Here are some interesting factors that led to the 44th Chess Olympiad becoming a reality for India.

FIDE’s search for new host after Russia-Ukraine conflict broke out

The 44th edition of the Chess Olympiad was initially scheduled to take place in Russia. However, with the war-like situation between Russia and Ukraine, the International Chess Federation (FIDE) began searching for new hosts and invited new bidders.

A timely move by AICF Secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan

While FIDE was looking for new hosts, All India Chess Federation Secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan sensed the opportunity.

Having shared a good relationship and earned a good reputation with the international federation and its officials, Chauhan made a quick move. He got in touch with FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich.

Within 24 hours, using all his experience, Chauhan made some preliminary enquiries and immediately conveyed to the FIDE President that India was ready to bid in principle.

With AICF’s willingness to leave no stone unturned, things went in India’s favor. After successfully getting the official rights to host the tournament, Chauhan summed up the development saying:

“Cannot complain about anything in life now.”

Support from the Tamil Nadu government

Chauhan was at his best in setting up a quick and crucial meeting with Chief Minister Stalin. The CM instantly approved, assured, and endorsed the government’s support for the event. This whole-hearted support by the political leadership clinched the deal.

The city, seeped in chess culture, had earlier hosted the World Chess Championship in 2013 between Viswanathan Anand and Magnus Carlsen. 1,200 rooms for the participants were booked in a single day and the Convention Center of Four Points Sheraton was decided as the playing venue.

Requisite $10 million guarantee for Chess Olympiad

AICF were quick in their movements as they fulfilled the hosting criteria set by FIDE within less than a week.

They were able to answer all the queries with FIDE satisfactorily, had all the plans in place, and also ensured $10 million guarantee. This made India’s bid stronger than most other countries and put them in a better position.

Chess legend Viswanthan Anand’s endorsement of India’s bid

The five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand endorsed India’s bid which gave AICF a huge boost, according to Chauhan.

The strong efforts from the federation and Secretary Chauhan brought the impossible to reality as FIDE granted India the right to host the Chess Olympiad which has been taking place for the last 95 years.

