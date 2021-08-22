Who is Malia Ward? The Ultimate Surfer athlete is friends with Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss

ABC's The Ultimate Surfer is every up-and-coming surfer's dream. As many as 14 athletes will battle it out at the World Surf League's (WSL) Surf Ranch in Lemoore, California. What are they competing for? The Ultimate Surfer title, a cash prize of $100,000 and an opportunity to compete in the WSL Championship Tour.

Speaking to the press about The Ultimate Surfer, sports anchor Erin Coscarelli said:

"It is a combination of some sexy bodies, mixed with maybe some romance, but honestly it's so beautiful aesthetically, you do not have to be a surf fan."

The Ultimate Surfer brings together a talented band of young and experienced surfers, who are more than prepared to wipe out the competition. Readers can expect drama both on and off the shore. There will be strategies, alliances and rivalries. Viewers will find out if The Ultimate Surfer athlete Malia Ward is ready for a good challenge.

Who is The Ultimate Surfer athlete Malia Ward?

It was written in the stars that Ward would grow up to become a surfer. The California native was born to pro surfer Chris Ward and fitness model Jacqueline Miller. Even though her parents wished for her to achieve greatness in the sport, they stressed on the importance of education. She is an A-grade student and had enrolled in a communications course at the University of Southern California.

When not catching waves, Malia Ward enjoys creating art, feeding her cats, playing the piano, experimenting at the DJ console, driving around in her Chevrolet truck and roller-skating.

Ward also enjoys an occasional party. At The Ultimate Surfer premiere, she may have bonded with Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss. They follow each other on Instagram.

The reality TV star commented on Ward's recent post:

"A FREAKIN QUEEN. YOU ARE EVERYTHING."

The Ultimate Surfer contestant's average heat score is 9:45, while the wave score is 3:45. She placed 33rd in the 2021 Jack's Surfboards Pro event.

The Ultimate Surfer will premiere on ABC on August 23, Monday at 10.00 pm Eastern Time (ET). The show will be hosted by former NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer. Joining him as a commentator and special correspondent are Joe Turpel and Kelly Slater, respectively.

Competing alongside Ward on The Ultimate Surfer are Alejandro Moreda, Kai Barger, Koa Smith, Luke Davis, Mason Barnes, Zeke Lau, Austin Clouse, Anastasia Ashley, Brianna Cope, Bruna Zaun, Juli Hernandez, Kayla Durden and Tia Blanco.

