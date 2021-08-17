Who is David Spade dating? Exploring the 'Bachelor in Paradise' host's love life 

David Spade will be the new host for the first two weeks of Bachelor in Paradise Season 7. The new season will start on August 16, with David welcoming 23 former fan-favorite bachelors and bachelorettes to paradise.

The public even praised the actor on Twitter for his humor and natural connection with the contestants while roasting them. Many people were reminded of Spade’s popular role in The Emperor’s New Groove.

David Spade's got jokes! See him guest host the premiere of #BachelorInParadise TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/q2mTGE4rbO — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) August 16, 2021

Spade’s passion for the show has been appreciated. Many loved his contribution to the show and some fans have even demanded his return in the upcoming seasons.

Sources say that David Spade was chosen since he is a Bachelor superfan and had a cult following among fans of the show. An insider said the producers wanted to inject a sense of playfulness and fun into the show, which they believe may have become too serious.

David Spade dating timeline

Actor and television host David Spade (Image via Twitter/BachPartyPod)

David Wayne Spade is a well-known actor, stand-up comedian, writer and television host. He has starred and co-starred in films like Tommy Boy, Black Sheep, Joe Dirt and The Benchwarmers.

The 57-year-old has dated many actresses that include Heather Locklear, Lara Flynn Boyle, Julie Bowen, Teri Hatcher, and Naya Rivera. E! News even called David Spade the "Bachelor-era George Clooney of the comedy world." He shares a daughter with former Playboy Playmate Jillian Grace, born on August 26 2008.

In an interview with The New York Times, he said that he was trying his best to attempt to settle down.

David Spade was seen kissing a mystery woman in 2017 in Los Angeles. He revealed to Page Six in 2020 that he was in a relationship, but refrained from revealing further details.

Spade is currently a resident of Beverly Hills, California. The actor was born in Birmingham, Michigan and his family shifted to Scottsdale, Arizona when he was four years old. He started his career by performing stand-up comedy after graduation and was cast in the 1987 film Police Academy 4 after being spotted by a talent agent.

