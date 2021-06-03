Who will replace Chris Harrison on Bachelor in Paradise? Here are all the hosts revealed by sources 

Bachelor Nation is all set to return with "Bachelor in Paradise" this summer. However, longtime host Chris Harrison will not be a part of the new season. Chris will also sit out the upcoming season of "The Bachelorette", which premieres on Monday, June 7th.

Things went downhill for Harrison after he got involved in a racial controversy in February. Chris sat down for an interview with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay. During the chat, he attempted to defend certain racially inappropriate behavior of "The Bachelor" Season 25 contestant and winner Rachael Kirkconnell.

Kirkconnell, 25, was allegedly accused of liking racist posts on her social media. Making things worse, photos of Rachael at an antebellum-themed fraternity party resurfaced on the internet. Fans were disappointed when Chris came to her defense during the interview.

“We all need to have a little grace, a little understanding, a little compassion. Because I have seen some stuff online — this judge, jury, executioner thing where people are just tearing this girl’s life apart and diving into, like, her parents, her parents’ voting record,”

“These girls got dressed up and went to a party and had a great time, they were 18 years old. Now, does that make it OK? I don’t know Rachel, you tell me. Were we all looking through [that lens] in 2018?”

After Chris was largely criticized for defending Kirkconnell’s actions, he took to social media to share an apology regarding his behavior.

Following the controversy, the 49-year-old veteran host also decided to temporarily step away from season 25 of "The Bachelor", which was on-air during the incident.

ABC confirms Chris Harrison will not host Bachelor in Paradise Season 7

On March 2021, ABC confirmed to US Weekly that Chris Harrison will not continue as a host on "The Bachelorette" 2021. During Harrison’s absence former Bachelorette’s Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will step up to co-host the upcoming season.

“Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of The Bachelorette. We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season.”

“As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within The Bachelor franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks.”

Meanwhile, the popular spinoff "Bachelor in Paradise" will also replace Chris Harrison. Multiple reports suggest that several celebrities will appear as guest hosts throughout the new season of the dating show.

So far, American actor and comedian David Spade has been confirmed as Harisson’s new replacement. David Spade will host "Bachelor in Paradise" for two weeks. Spade has always been a fan of The Bachelor franchise. He even shared his love for the show during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live".

Since the official confirmation, fans of Bachelor Nation have shared their opinions about Chris Harrison’s replacement on Twitter.

Me: ☺️ — The Bachelor Diaries (@thebachdiaries) May 22, 2021

I skipped the last #BachelorInParadise, but I will not miss these. Can't wait for the Buh-Bye's from David Spade. — Josette A. Maderna (@jamaderna) June 3, 2021

David Spade should just be the permanent host. I'm only gonna watch the episodes he does. I know he'll be great at it. I love his Bach. commentary that he posts on his IG Stories. So excited for this. — Victoria (@ukwildcatsfan) June 2, 2021

I don’t watch The Bachelor, but I do watch @DavidSpade ‘s commentary on The Bachelor, and as a result I can say with certainty that David Spade is the # 1 and only choice for this role. — JennieSea (@jenniesea4) June 3, 2021

Honestly y’all need to give Chris Harrison a break. The guy made a mistake. He’s only human like the rest of us. I’ll only be on board with cancel culture when it gets canceled itself. — lily💀 (@lilliancbm) June 3, 2021

chris harrison really risked his multi million dollar salary for the sake of racism......idiot pic.twitter.com/iPTjdvnLQ2 — adriana🧚🏾‍♀️ (@8driii) June 3, 2021

Oh oh I love Chris Harrison and will be very sad to see him go but David Spade as a replacement does not make me mad. It could be a hit...or at least really interesting! — JulieB (@Bartoli_Julie) June 3, 2021

The seventh season of "Bachelor in Paradise" is scheduled to premiere on August 16th, 2021. As of now, Chris Harrison’s future in the Bachelor franchise continues to remain uncertain.

