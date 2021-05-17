Snake Eyes: Release date, trailer, and everything about the G.I Joe spinoff series starring Henry Golding

Paramount Pictures' much-anticipated reboot of the esteemed G.I. Joe franchise is finally coming to fruition with the upcoming Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins.

The first trailer for the action spin-off was released earlier today during the MTV Awards and offered a glimpse of Henry Golding as Snake Eyes. However, there's a lot that remains unknown about the upcoming origin film.

Directed by Robert Schwentke, the story explores how Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow (Andrew Koji) first met and their eventual brotherly relationship coming to a rift.

But the film will primarily focus on the two brothers' relationship with Hard Master, staying true to the source material.

As far as the brief teaser has to offer, Snake Eyes is welcomed to join the ancient Japanese clan known as Arashikage after he rescues the life of their heir, Storm Shadow.

Post his arrival in Japan, Snake Eyes is taught the ways of a ninja warrior by Arashikage and finally finds what he has long sought, a home.

When will the G.I. Joe spin-off release?

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is confirmed for release in theaters on July 23rd, 2021. But the spin-off was initially set to be released on October 23rd, 2020.

However, Paramount decided to delay the film's release to avoid releasing the title in cinema halls with limited seatings due to covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

Who's cast in Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins?

Henry Golding

Henry Golding will play the titular Snake Eyes (Image via Getty)

Golding plays the lead cast member, Snake Eyes, in the upcoming action spin-off.

The 34-year-old Malaysian-British actor has risen to fame in Hollywood ever since his acclaimed performance in "Crazy Rich Asians."

Since then, the star has played other prominent roles in "The Gentlemen" and "Last Christmas."

Ursula Corbero

Ursula Corbero broke out thanks to Money Heist (Image via Getty)

Corbero is a recent breakout star joining the G.I. Joe franchise to play the iconic Baroness. The 31-year-old Spanish actress is quite popular for her role in Netflix's "Money Heist" as Tokyo.

The actress has also played recurring roles in other shows such as "14 de abril. La República", a Spanish romance drama.

Andrew Koji

"Snake Eyes" Start of Production in Japan Event (Image via Getty)

The "Warrior" headliner plays Storm Shadow, the special forces soldier and heir to the Arashikage ninja clan, and Snake Eyes' brother in the origin film. But the character also becomes his brother's long-time rival.

Koji is popular on the silver screen for appearing in the Bruce Lee-inspired Cinemax series, "Warrior." He has also appeared in shows like "Peaky Blinders" and made an uncredited appearance in the blockbuster feature "Fast & Furious 6."

Samara Weaving

The Australian actress plays Scarlett, a skilled counterintelligence specialist (Image via Getty)

The 29-year-old will play Agent Scarlett, a skilled counterintelligence specialist. The character is one of the original members of the G.I. Joe team.

The Australian actress started her career with the help of her famous uncle, Hugo Weaving (known for roles in the "The Matrix" and "Lord of the Rings" franchises). Aside from appearing in the recurring Australian drama "Home and Away," the star has landed feature roles in flicks like "Bill and Ted: Face the Music."

In 2019, she played the lead in the horror-thriller film "Ready or Not."

What to expect from the G.I. action reboot?

As the trailer hints, the origin film will explore the early life of Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow as they train under the Hard Master to become elite Ninja Warriors.

The 53-second video ends with Golding's Snake Eyes looking at the iconic black suit the character popularly wears, as shown in the G.I. Joe Toyline.

Expectations are high among fans, with the reboot of the G.I. Joe cinematic universe setting off on a new course.

