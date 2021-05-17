Does Tanner Buchanan have a girlfriend? Inside Cobra Kai star’s love life as an on-stage kiss with Addison Rae breaks the internet

Actor Tanner Buchanan and Addison Rae, costars on “He’s All That,” recently left fans startled after sharing an impromptu kiss on-stage at the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards. The gesture has many wondering whether Buchanan is currently dating anyone else or if the two celebs have a secret romance brewing between them.

The 22-year-old ‘Cobra Kai’ star began trending on social media after announcing the MTV award for ‘Best Kiss’ with Addison Rae. The “He’s All That” duo surprised the crowd when they locked lips after presenting awards to Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes.

MTV also shared a tweet saying the lead couple has “confirmed” chemistry between them.

Even with his rising popularity, Tanner Buchanan has kept his social life private and hasn’t been an open book about his current or past relationships. But that hasn't stopped fans from gushing over the star's kiss with his on-screen partner. Readers can find some reactions below.

Tanner Buchanan rumored to be dating Lizze Broadway

I found the whole vid of addison rae and tanner buchanan...your welcome pic.twitter.com/9w16XmvC6N — big bee🙄😭 (@brycenrobinsonn) May 17, 2021

Me when addison and Tanner started kissing pic.twitter.com/S0jdv6ck3k — Mel Maximoff ✪ tfatws era (@WonderMelody2) May 17, 2021

might as well bless the tl while y’all keep posting addison and tanner’s kiss pic.twitter.com/0bNQM1YDty — kayla (@zootedeuphoria) May 17, 2021

everyone after opening twitter and seeing addison rae making out with tanner buchanan pic.twitter.com/E8T04VzwU2 — ًnana ᵕ̈ (@hslotlawley) May 17, 2021

did addison rae and tanner buchanan rlly just make out on live tv- — Maddie “kaylee simp” bryant (@KayleesWife) May 17, 2021

Guys chill yk they did it because they were presenting "the best kiss award" they kiss in the movie it's all for the movie and called acting don't take stuff seriously. Don't hate addison for kissing tanner and don't take it seriously. — Madison (@Madison07925143) May 17, 2021

Not me coming back on Twitter to find out that Addison Rae and Tanner were making out on live tv😭 #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/mNhPklOmuT — mia🧍🏽‍♀️ (@FILMMADS) May 17, 2021

if y’all put that addison and tanner kiss on my tl one more time, i will cry — bella | more marvel moots? 🤲🏼 (@dominickscarisi) May 17, 2021

if i have to see that video of addison rae and tanner kissing on the tl ONE MORE TIME pic.twitter.com/PXBJF9YOav — unity ⎊ (@hsmstark) May 17, 2021

had to watch my man tanner buchanan make out with addison rae i need a moment — kasey (@fly__eagle) May 17, 2021

If reports are to be believed, the “Cobra Kai” star has been dating actress Lizze Broadway since 2017. The pair were last seen together at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con and even shared a lengthy behind-the-scenes vlog of their time spent with the cast during the Netflix show’s panel.

It must be noted that the YouTube channel has also been named “Lizze & Tanner,” and it can be taken as a sign that the pair could still be dating. Although Tanner Buchanan hasn’t shared any PDA images with Lizzie, one particular post confirms that Tanner and Lizzie had been dating between 2017-2019.

Who is Lizze Broadway?

Lizze Broadway is an Ohio-born actress and has a long list of credits in movies. She has made notable appearances in shows like “NCIS” and “Chicago P.D.” Recently, she got her big break and became a household name after appearing in “Stranger Things."

Thanks to her growing stardom, Lizze recently landed a lead role in the "The Boys" spinoff to play a superhero character named Emma.

Also read: "I'm just fighting to stay alive at this point": Nessa Barrett fans support her with #herefornessa as TikToker addresses mental health issues

Tanner Buchanan fans flood Lizze’s social media

Unfortunately, Lizze’s last post on Instagram is starting to pile up with toxic comments from fans pointing out Tanner Buchanan's on-stage kiss with Addison Rae.

isnt tanner dating lizzie why did this even happen https://t.co/tVayvPmzE4 — kathleen• rivusa endgame (@iovesavannah) May 17, 2021

But some have also come to her support, stating that the two are professionals. The sensational moment was probably scripted for the MTV awards show.

Lizze hasn’t responded to the comments, but the star shared a story on her account with a picture of Tanner captioned, “Bring me Popcorn.” It remains to be seen if the incident affects their relationship.