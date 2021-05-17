"I'm just fighting to stay alive at this point": Nessa Barrett fans support her with #herefornessa as TikToker addresses mental health issues

TikToker Nessa Barrett has received an enormous wave of support from fans after her recent post for Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) Awareness month. The 18-year-old musician shared a heartwarming message to her followers to “keep fighting” with her through their mental health issues.

The TikTok star turned musician got candid in her new Instagram post stating it has been a difficult time for her:

“I’m just fighting to stay alive at this point. You're not alone. I promise.”

Nessa Barrett also shared the contact number to the mental health helpline and national suicide prevention lifeline asking anyone in need of help or “someone to talk” to reach out.

Fans flooded the TikToker’s social media timeline with #herefornessa, which is currently trending on Twitter.

Many shared TikTok clips from her account showing their support, saying, “we will have your back through it all.” Readers can find some of the reactions below:

we will have your back through it all bb ❤️ #herefornessa pic.twitter.com/leM14Hn1x4 — alyssa (@barfbagbubbles) May 17, 2021

GUYS WE DID IT HOLY SH1T NESSA ILYSM #HEREFORNESSA pic.twitter.com/LtKpWY0HrD — brynn (@nadenupdated) May 17, 2021

you guys I’m actually in love with our fandom y’all are some brave mfs but I guess we did learn from the best #herefornessa pic.twitter.com/TlIxIchSXl — alyssa (@barfbagbubbles) May 17, 2021

It feels SO GOOD being on this side. Shoot for the stars so if you fall you land on a cloud #herefornessa pic.twitter.com/2OwbtQhu0H — istanthesefolk (@istanthesefolk) May 17, 2021

M*ds said the f word and then a couple months later my fav took her man... if god hates gays why tf do I keep winning? #herefornessa pic.twitter.com/KeEGAcjATi — Backup 🖤🎇 (@SerphyStan) May 17, 2021

no other tiktoker has been through what she’s been through and yet each time she comes back stronger and stays in her bag. yea no ones touching her #herefornessa pic.twitter.com/7ji3pPFDyf — brynn (@nadenupdated) May 16, 2021

She’s the strongest person out there. Battling a mental illness and getting bullied on and off line yet she’s still going #herefornessa pic.twitter.com/Ex373F5eeN — Ella (@ellawetpussy) May 16, 2021

nessa, i love u so so much, you've helped me thru some of the darkest times in my life and u inspire me so much. i hope ur doing okay rn and just know there will always be people on ur side that are here for you #herefornessa pic.twitter.com/AOf9MDyRUF — annika |#herefornessa (@nadensworld) May 16, 2021

she gets mocked for advocating for mental health in a gruesome manner to the point where her struggles are reduced to her ‘playing the victim’, however that didn’t stop her from using her platform to help her supporters because that’s how much she cares about us. #herefornessa pic.twitter.com/Q5a0zGVVNJ — alyssa (@barfbagbubbles) May 17, 2021

this is the most wholesome edit ever 😭 i love you so much @nessaabarrett #herefornessa

pic.twitter.com/xZdIk87iSa — sky (@lilacnpurplesky) May 17, 2021

she gets roasted online on a daily basis and NEEDS to know that so many of us are rooting for her to succeed. that’s all. #herefornessa pic.twitter.com/YYAx3xSJep — alyssa (@barfbagbubbles) May 17, 2021

Earlier in 2020, Nessa spoke openly about her battle with being bipolar and even revealed she’d undergone therapy for anxiety since the age of six.

“When I was about 14, I was misdiagnosed with depression. And then I recently have been diagnosed with bipolar."

The budding music star also admitted that her mental health took a toll from the constant online harassment.

Nessa Barrett's drama with Mads Lewis

Nessa was recently in the face of controversy after her 4-way dramageddon with fellow creators Mads Lewis, Josh Richards, and Jaden Hossler.

The 18-year-old “La Di Die” singer was in a relationship with TikTok star Josh Richards. Eventually, reports claimed that Nessa Barrett and Hossler were allegedly “hooking up.”

Though Josh Richards (Nessa’s ex-boyfriend and Jaden’s best friend) denied the rumors, he was soon forced to face reality when Nessa and Jaden were caught by paparazzi on a dinner date.

Since then, Nessa Barrett has faced a barrage of criticism from fans, and the backlash piled on after Mads Lewis's emotional response to her break-up with Jaden Hossler.

At the end of April, Nessa decided to take a break from social media and stated that her account's posting would be handled by her team until she returns.

