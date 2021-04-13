Jaden Hossler and Nessa Barrett's relationship sparks furor online, after Mads Lewis breaks down during podcast

There seems to be trouble in paradise brewing in the lives of a quartet of TikTokers - Mads Lewis, Josh Richards, Jaden Hossler and Nessa Barrett respectively, whose dating lives have been under intense scrutiny over the past few weeks.
Ever since Mads Lewis and Jaden Hossler's relationship hit a rocky patch at the beginning of this month, the internet has been rife with speculation regarding the potential involvement of Mads' best friend, Nessa Barrett.
Multiple reports claim that Nessa and Jaden allegedly became close to one another during the promotion of their song "La Di Die" and have since furthered a hushed up romance.
Over the past couple of days, when asked about the situation, Josh Richards (Nessa's ex-boyfriend and Jaden's best friend) quashed the rampant rumors which claimed that Jaden Hossler and Nessa Barret were allegedly "hooking up".
However, in a shocking turn of events, he was made to eat his words recently after his former flame and best friend were recently snapped by paparazzi on a dinner date, where they appeared to be extremely comfortable in each other's company:
When asked about his alleged relationship with Nessa Barrett, Jaden Hossler appeared to throw shade at Mads Lewis and the online rumor mill, as he remarked:
"We're just trying to enjoy ourselves you know. Honestly we feel like we handled this whole thing like respectfully and privately and some people like to go online you know . Also, I'm the happiest I've ever been. Anybody can say anything online nowadays , you know what I mean"
In light of their recent date, Twitter users were left enraged as they joined the likes of fellow Sway House members Griffin Johnson, Blake Grey and Michael Gruen in calling out Jaden Hossler and Nessa Barrett over this "betrayal."
Jaden Hossler's livestream backfires as Josh Richards and Mads Lewis receive support online
Known to be the best of friends, Nessa Barrett and Mads Lewis' friendship has found itself in murky waters ever since rumors of the latter getting close to Jaden surfaced online.
What made the situation all the more complex was a recent Instagram livestream hosted by Jaden Hossler, where he proceeded to address his strained relationship with Mads Lewis and his current equation with Nessa Barrett.
"I was not a good boyfriend. I tried to make it work with Mads, and sometimes things just don't work. I was trying to be there for her"
He also claimed that his best friend, Josh Richards, has reportedly blocked him across all platforms:
"To my understanding Josh came and talked to me, like we've been talking. That's why I'm so confused . I can't talk to him nowhere like I don't get it you know . Josh I love you dawg, I don't know what's f*****g going on . People can say what they want but I was just trying to do the right thing. I literally went to jail to Josh, that's how much I love him. Josh if you're listening bro, please just call me"
Jaden Hossler also issued an apology for his recent actions:
"At the end of the day I'm the one that ended up hurting a bunch of people because of my actions, and I'm sorry. "
However, the internet didn't seem to be too keen on buying into his attempt to play the "victim card."
What made his contradictory statements all the more dubious was a recent revelation made by a tearful Mads Lewis on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, which is set to air on Wednesday:
In the one minute teaser, Mads Lewis can be seen getting emotional as she not only spilled the beans on Jaden Hossler and Nessa Barrett's relationship but also insinuated that the former had been cheating on her:
"I found out this morning that Jaden likes Nessa. Before he gave me his phone, he deleted a message on his phone because I saw it and then I got this gut feeling . So I went on his iPad and there's voice recordings from him and he says "delete those, don't save them " and at the very end he told me " I like Nessa". "
In light of these multiple revelations, Twitter was soon abuzz with a slew of reactions as fans extended support to Josh Richards and Mads Lewis.
First up were fellow members of TikTok content house The Sway House, as the likes of Griffin Johnson, Blake Gray, Michael Gruen and more took to Twitter to slam the recent actions of Jaden Hossler:
Their thoughts were echoed by several Twitter users, who extended support to Josh Richards and Mads Lewis:
Amid mounting dissent, Nessa Barrett recently took to Twitter to share her side of the story:
So did Josh Richards, who thanked the community for their support as he dealt with the aftermath of his strained relationship with Nessa Barrett and Jaden Hossler.
With the fallout from their strained relationship taking a toll upon their personal lives, all eyes are now on the upcoming episode of the "Call Her Daddy" episode, as the Mads Lewis x Jaden Hossler x Nessa Barrett x Josh Richards controversy rages on.