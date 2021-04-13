Jaden Hossler and Nessa Barrett's relationship sparks furor online, after Mads Lewis breaks down during podcast

There seems to be trouble in paradise brewing in the lives of a quartet of TikTokers - Mads Lewis, Josh Richards, Jaden Hossler and Nessa Barrett respectively, whose dating lives have been under intense scrutiny over the past few weeks.

Ever since Mads Lewis and Jaden Hossler's relationship hit a rocky patch at the beginning of this month, the internet has been rife with speculation regarding the potential involvement of Mads' best friend, Nessa Barrett.

Multiple reports claim that Nessa and Jaden allegedly became close to one another during the promotion of their song "La Di Die" and have since furthered a hushed up romance.

Over the past couple of days, when asked about the situation, Josh Richards (Nessa's ex-boyfriend and Jaden's best friend) quashed the rampant rumors which claimed that Jaden Hossler and Nessa Barret were allegedly "hooking up".

However, in a shocking turn of events, he was made to eat his words recently after his former flame and best friend were recently snapped by paparazzi on a dinner date, where they appeared to be extremely comfortable in each other's company:

When asked about his alleged relationship with Nessa Barrett, Jaden Hossler appeared to throw shade at Mads Lewis and the online rumor mill, as he remarked:

"We're just trying to enjoy ourselves you know. Honestly we feel like we handled this whole thing like respectfully and privately and some people like to go online you know . Also, I'm the happiest I've ever been. Anybody can say anything online nowadays , you know what I mean"

In light of their recent date, Twitter users were left enraged as they joined the likes of fellow Sway House members Griffin Johnson, Blake Grey and Michael Gruen in calling out Jaden Hossler and Nessa Barrett over this "betrayal."

Jaden Hossler's livestream backfires as Josh Richards and Mads Lewis receive support online

Known to be the best of friends, Nessa Barrett and Mads Lewis' friendship has found itself in murky waters ever since rumors of the latter getting close to Jaden surfaced online.

What made the situation all the more complex was a recent Instagram livestream hosted by Jaden Hossler, where he proceeded to address his strained relationship with Mads Lewis and his current equation with Nessa Barrett.

"I was not a good boyfriend. I tried to make it work with Mads, and sometimes things just don't work. I was trying to be there for her"

He also claimed that his best friend, Josh Richards, has reportedly blocked him across all platforms:

"To my understanding Josh came and talked to me, like we've been talking. That's why I'm so confused . I can't talk to him nowhere like I don't get it you know . Josh I love you dawg, I don't know what's f*****g going on . People can say what they want but I was just trying to do the right thing. I literally went to jail to Josh, that's how much I love him. Josh if you're listening bro, please just call me"

Jaden Hossler also issued an apology for his recent actions:

"At the end of the day I'm the one that ended up hurting a bunch of people because of my actions, and I'm sorry. "

However, the internet didn't seem to be too keen on buying into his attempt to play the "victim card."

What made his contradictory statements all the more dubious was a recent revelation made by a tearful Mads Lewis on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, which is set to air on Wednesday:

In the one minute teaser, Mads Lewis can be seen getting emotional as she not only spilled the beans on Jaden Hossler and Nessa Barrett's relationship but also insinuated that the former had been cheating on her:

"I found out this morning that Jaden likes Nessa. Before he gave me his phone, he deleted a message on his phone because I saw it and then I got this gut feeling . So I went on his iPad and there's voice recordings from him and he says "delete those, don't save them " and at the very end he told me " I like Nessa". "

In light of these multiple revelations, Twitter was soon abuzz with a slew of reactions as fans extended support to Josh Richards and Mads Lewis.

First up were fellow members of TikTok content house The Sway House, as the likes of Griffin Johnson, Blake Gray, Michael Gruen and more took to Twitter to slam the recent actions of Jaden Hossler:

nobody is loyal — Griffin Johnson (@lmgriffjohnson) April 13, 2021

fuck your poem apologies — Griffin Johnson (@lmgriffjohnson) April 13, 2021

I want to take Jaden on in rough and rowdy @stoolpresidente — Michael Gruen (@Michaelgr1011) April 13, 2021

Don’t fear the foe who attacks you, but fear the friend who hugs you fakely.” — Michael Gruen (@Michaelgr1011) April 13, 2021

I’d take a bullet for josh and griffin. That’s all that matters. — Michael Gruen (@Michaelgr1011) April 13, 2021

Join me in the latest and hottest trend, @lmgriffjohnson. pic.twitter.com/RD8HexomEo — Michael Gruen (@Michaelgr1011) April 13, 2021

come on man :/ — Blake Gray (@BlakeGray) April 13, 2021

Mads you are strong, incredible and talented. You have your true friends and God on your side. Love you forever. @mads_lewis — indiana (@indiana) April 13, 2021

Their thoughts were echoed by several Twitter users, who extended support to Josh Richards and Mads Lewis:

josh richards deserves to be happy. he deserves friends that will have his back and not betray him and support his accomplishments. not only a great guy, but the best guy. pic.twitter.com/siyFZVVCvh — j (@smokerichards) April 13, 2021

Not jaden playing the victim on live pic.twitter.com/ZMkiG7iXZ4 — ynogsli (@honeycream05) April 13, 2021

GROSH SUPREMACY 🛐🛐🛐🛐



Jaden | Mads pic.twitter.com/hb03L0m5Ht — 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝘂 | 𝗝𝗼𝘀𝗵 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿✈︎ (@starrichards_) April 13, 2021

dude poor josh, he and nessa broke up because she said she needed time “for her mental health” yet she’s out here with jaden while josh is in miami probably freaking the fuck out. that’s wrong on so many levels. — alison 💙 (@a1isonriv3ra) April 13, 2021

Can’t believe there’s actual people that support and ship jaden and nessa pic.twitter.com/b8SQUUjHXQ — OOF (@legallysams) April 13, 2021

jaden out here talking about how things shouldn’t be brought to social media yet literally went on a paparazzi video and held hands with his best friends ex and is on live talking about private shit ABOUT his best friend like is he actually okay?? — zahieh (@joshshcker) April 13, 2021

Josh deserves better. Mads deserves better. Fuck Jaden and Nessa. — aaliyah (@HallsAaliyah) April 13, 2021

The fact that Josh went on the bffs podcast and said that he thought that the two ppl in the world he loved the most( jaden and nessa) would never do something like that, makes me so sad for him. He trusted them and they stabbed him in the back so hard. Fuck that! #jaden — dal (@dalia69104963) April 13, 2021

okay but what the actual fuck is wrong with jaden that mf had the audacity to text josh saying that he would never do anything like that to him and then go and send a voice memo to mads saying he likes nessa- — zahieh (@joshshcker) April 13, 2021

it’s the fact that they are rubbing it in their faces and making shit so obvious online like wtf — 💋 (@ohheyyy7) April 13, 2021

Us the next time jaden try’s to go on live w his poem trying to apologize again pic.twitter.com/hWe3AJzu36 — taylor (@taylor56934328) April 13, 2021

Amid mounting dissent, Nessa Barrett recently took to Twitter to share her side of the story:

i don’t need to pity myself. i know the decision i made. y’all don’t know the whole story and probably never will because the truth hurts and it shouldn’t be online. night — ness (@nessaabarrett) April 13, 2021

So did Josh Richards, who thanked the community for their support as he dealt with the aftermath of his strained relationship with Nessa Barrett and Jaden Hossler.

Personally, I am going to handle this offline. The last 3 weeks has been hard on me and I just need time to think. I appreciate all of my friends and supporters that have reached out to check in on me. It means more than you know. I’m doing ok and have no ill will towards anyone. — Josh (@JoshRichards) April 13, 2021

With the fallout from their strained relationship taking a toll upon their personal lives, all eyes are now on the upcoming episode of the "Call Her Daddy" episode, as the Mads Lewis x Jaden Hossler x Nessa Barrett x Josh Richards controversy rages on.