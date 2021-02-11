"I'm having fun": TikToker slammed for insensitive remarks on COVID 

A Tiktoker named Chase Copeland posted a video that said he wouldn't care about COVID when summer came, which blew up with hate.

300k people seriously liked this. i just hope they keep this same energy when they get sick and need to seek medical attention and the hospitals can’t take them in — KEN DREAMSZ (@kendreamsz) February 10, 2021

I ain’t never seen something so stupid in my life. — KingCK (@King__CK18) February 10, 2021

Chase's video took a stance in the wrong direction. It shows a lack of empathy for anyone who has lost their family due to the virus and those trying to stay safe. Many were chastising Chase for his lack of care for others.

In defiance of COVID restrictions, Chase wrote this in the caption of his video:

"When summer is here, I am DONE with Covid. Yall can hate all you want, but idc. Mask is coming off and i'm having fun."

And in the description, he put:

"This summer is about to be one of the best"

Image via Chase Copeland

Chase posted another video soon after defending his stance. This video was not as popular. The issue most people found in this video was that he also made fun of fans that were pro-abortion. The caption for this video is:

"Ppl are mad because I said I wouldn't wear a mask. Like ma'am I thought it was 'my body, my choice"

Image via Chase Copeland

There are two sides to the comments on his videos in TikTok. People are either very against his stance or they agree with him. The people that disagree are in an overwhelming majority.

Image via TikTok

On Twitter, there is one very vocal side who do not agree with Chase at all. Chase is getting hated and flamed all over. He has not joined the Twitter discussion about his video and that's probably for the best.

I'm done with Covid too, but i actually have human decency and common sense to know that we should make an effort for this to go away. And to think these tiktokers will be parents one day 🤢. — bicake (@Bisexualmessx) February 10, 2021

ain’t nobody named chase copeland thinking of any possible consequences coming his way lmfao https://t.co/TYx22OMeid — jose 🍒 (@AzureJose) February 10, 2021

Chase did not comment on whether or not he has changed his mind since posting both videos. If Chase does break COVID guidelines over the summer, he could put many others in danger. Hopefully, Chase learns to put the safety of others before his self-serving gain.

Chase is just one of many TikTokers that don't care

Many Tiktokers have been on the news for disregarding COVID restrictions. There have been many news reports and pictures of big stars like Dixie D'Amelio and Bryce Hall not caring about COVID precautions.

Yes noah tiktokers totally need a break from “dancing” in front of a camera, y’all break covid rules constantly im not surprised — ♡ becky ♡ (@lookatmeimswag) January 8, 2021

all tiktokers do is dance and break covid protocols yet suddenly they're invited to attend award shows ?? pic.twitter.com/2AktjjJYjX — em (@e_hooves) October 14, 2020

It is very clear by how blatant TikTokers have been about breaking these guidelines that they just don't care. The only way to enforce a rule like this on TikTokers is to apply the force behind the law itself. Bryce Hall is being charged with breaking the law over his recent parties but still has not stopped.

I feel like the celebrities and youtubers and tiktokers who break covid guidelines repeatedly even after saying they were gonna stay home, should be arrested. Literally a threat to public safety since they refuse to follow rules that protect people — Em❤ (@NovelloEmmilee) January 26, 2021

If you're an adult who actively admires and follows Tiktokers who knowingly and intentionally break COVID guidelines, like Charli D'Amelio, Bryce Hall, etc. I'm sorry for your loss. — cath 🌧 is waiting for rune factory 5 !!!!!!!!! (@rf5cultleader) February 2, 2021

These TikTokers believe they are above the law. Until someone gives these stars real consequences, the situations won't end.

