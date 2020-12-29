Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck among TikTok stars exposed for visiting Bahamas mid-pandemic

Dixie D'Amelio, Noah Beck, and other Tik Tok starts were caught vacationing in the Bahamas as the pandemic continues globally.

Def Noodles released info on Twitter about Dixie D'Amelio and others traveling to the Caribbean country for a holiday, despite the pandemic continuing. Unlike previous instances with Tik Tok stars and parties, this event was left off of social media for the most part. But they couldn't help themselves entirely, it would seem.

First, a picture of Tik Tok stars, including Charli D'Amelio, Dixie D'Amelio, Noah Beck, Chase Hudson, Madi Monroe, and Bryan, was taken. It appears a fan may have released it, and the picture of the group was taken outside of their Bahamas resort.

*COVID VACATION ALERT* Charli D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, Noah Beck, and Chase Hudson exposed by fans for flying to the Bahamas mid-pandemic—they took this pic outside their resort. Madi Monroe and Bryant from the Hype House also went to Bahamas on a private jet. pic.twitter.com/UIFVDGcchY — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) December 28, 2020

Madi Monroe posted several photos of herself on a private jet on the way to the Bahamas vacation with Dixie D'Amelio and friends. Bryant may have been taking these pictures, which are essentially more glamor photos of her on the plane itself.

One of the last threads posted by Def Noodles was of a Covid test from Bryant. He posted a photo of a negative test as an Instagram story before getting on his flight to the Bahamas with Dixie D'Amelio and friends. Madi Monroe and Bryant posting their own information likely made this far more public than the rest of the group would have liked.

Twitter reacts to Dixie D'Amelio and fellow Tik Tok stars holidaying in the Bahamas

Fans and critics alike were not happy about Dixie D'Amelio and others deciding to take a vacation during the ongoing pandemic. This isn't the first time they've done this, and people are becoming wary of the situation. The stars have tried to hide their vacations and parties, but this time, it didn't work.

dixie, charli, avani, noah, etc.... werent u guys the ones who always said "stay at home" and then go to parties, the bahamas, restaurants??? we are on a FUCKING pandemic. people still dying, I CANT SEE MY GRANDPA AND GRANDMA A SINCE MARCH BC OF COVID AND U GUYS ARE ACTING LIKE + — - ruth claims track 3 ˚୨୧⋆｡˚ ⋆ (@SADTRUTHJVO) December 28, 2020

Advertisement

Some users displayed frustration at the hypocrisy of it all. While the stars have partied, they've also told people to stay home. Many people face genuine real-life consequences and are tired of seeing the Tik Tok stars flaunt their exploits.

i really can't understand how influencers like charli, dixie, madi, avani, noah, etc decide it's a great idea to go to the bahamas while we're in the middle of a pandemic...like c'mon people are dying everyday. i'm a bit disappointed ngl. they're supposed to be good role models. — amirah (@AVANISBLCKLIGHT) December 28, 2020

It doesnt matter that they tested negative or are wearing masks. What matters is that they are still promoting traveling during a global pandemic which is NOT ok. Shoving their luxurious trips in our faces just makes everyone who cant leave their houses feel bad. — carley✨😤💪🏻 (@saggycabbage) December 28, 2020

Another concern is based on the idea of influence rather than just hypocrisy. Millions of people follow Tik Tok stars like Dixie D'Amelio, especially younger fans. If they see their role models on the video-sharing platform going on parties and vacationing, it could have a larger effect, and Twitter users are voicing that.