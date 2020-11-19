"Cancel Charli D'Amelio": TikTok star loses 500,000 followers after facing backlash online over "Chef video"

TikTok's most popular star, 16-year old Charli D'Amelio, is losing thousands of followers by the hour after being called out for being "rude" and "ungrateful" towards her fans and home chef recently.

The entire situation stems from a recent family video she took part in where popular beauty guru and fellow TikTok star James Charles was invited over for dinner to the D'Amelio household.

In the dinner video, Charli D'Amelio can be spotted having dinner alongside her sister, Dixie, their parents Marc and Heidi, and James Charles. The backlash she has been facing lately stems from two controversial moments from this video that have rubbed fans the wrong way.

The first of which is related to Charli D'Amelio complaining about how despite having an astonishing 95 million followers on TikTok she wished to have 100 million followers instead.

TODAY IN AWKWARD: Charli D’Amelio complains about not getting 100M followers in 1 year. James Charles responds “Was the 95M not enough for you?” Things get pretty awkward. Dixie D’Amelio scrambles to end video. James takes over and does outro. Charli is left confused. pic.twitter.com/t13aTmbR2h — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) November 16, 2020

In the clip above, James Charles can be seen teasing her only for the D'Amelios to awkwardly rush in towards ending the video.

The second controversial incident which took place was Charli's sister Dixie throwing up her dinner in front of the family chef.

TODAY IN “GUESS WHO’S CANCELLED?”: D’Amelio parents cancelled by fans who were offended they said Dixie D’Amelio is dramatic for throwing up food halfway through a video. Dixie later said “Stop trying to cancel my parents.” pic.twitter.com/XJHWKx46At — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) November 18, 2020

As seen in the clip above, Dixie proceeds to throw up her dinner while Charli makes a disgusted face.

The recent hate directed towards the sisters can be traced back to these two incidents that have irked millions of their fans across the globe.

What did Charli D'Amelio do and why is she getting canceled?

Charli D'Amelio and her sister Dixie are two of the most popular TikTokers today with millions of followers across the globe.

Known for capitalizing on the trend of short dance clips, the sibling duo witnessed unprecedented growth in popularity and went on to dominate the TikTok charts. Today they have emerged as power siblings who are undoubtedly ruling TikTok.

Apart from making TikTok videos, the duo can also be spotted baking, doing makeup tutorials, and trying their hand at various video games online.

However, the duo has now found themselves in the midst of controversy because of their questionable behaviour during their recent family dinner video.

As criticism began to mount online, Charli D'Amelio and Dixie were recently called out by internet personality Trisha Paytas, who called them "disrespectful" and "bratty."

TODAY IN SHADE: Trisha Paytas calls out Dixie and Charli D’Amelio for complaining about 95M followers not being enough as well as their personal chef. Trisha also said Dixie was being bratty in Dixie’s responses to criticism. pic.twitter.com/rIomKkor2o — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) November 19, 2020

Dixie tried to justify herself by stating that she was being sarcastic. However, Trisha Paytas went on to post another reaction video.

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Dixie D’Amelio snaps at people sending her hate. Dixie explains her team and chef were trying to prank her into eating snail so she could have reaction. This new video by Dixie appears to have only made her fans angrier. pic.twitter.com/V35fGxIRbO — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) November 19, 2020

Trisha Paytas also posted this reaction to the video of the D’Amelios having dinner. pic.twitter.com/4ioadE4vw0 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) November 19, 2020

In light of these recent videos and allegations, Charli D'Amelio is now losing thousands of followers by the hour.

According to YouTuber DefNoodles, she has lost close to 500,000 followers on TikTok and proceeded to post a link where her live follower count could be seen rapidly decreasing.

Charli D’Amelio’s live follower count https://t.co/U5P7GX8Mgr — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) November 19, 2020

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Charli D’Amelio falls under 99M followers, effectively losing close to 500,000 followers in the past few hours. pic.twitter.com/RnMAjXReAa — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) November 19, 2020

According to the latest follower count, Charli D'Amelio is teetering on the edge of 98 million followers, which is a significant drop from her earlier 99.4.

By the looks of it, things only seem to be getting worse for the TikTok sensation as several incensed fans continue to voice their displeasure online.

Check out some of the reactions to this incident below.

@charlidamelio @dixiedamelio after this video I saw ur true colors ur ungrateful and have no manners.

Ur privilege is showing thank god James was there to make the chef feel good after u both probably offended him so bad. You’re disgusting. — Loren Gray (@beechmybean) November 18, 2020

Charli and Dixie Damelio are so ungrateful and rude to their chef, I don’t want to hear “oh their kids” Dixie is 19 and Charli is 16, they should know better, I’m 12 and I know I should be rude and ungrateful, they are finally showing their true colours #charliedamelio #dixie — iQueeneth (@iqueenethh) November 19, 2020

Fuck charli and Dixie damelio man. That video of them being disgustingly rude to a personal chef is fucked. God I hate tik tok influences — monnie (@almondmilki) November 19, 2020

i have 2000 on tiktok which i am really grateful for and ur pink haired bitch isn’t grateful for 99.5M? #charlidamelio — barbforlife (@barbforlife8) November 19, 2020

@dixiedamelio @charlidamelio being rude isn’t a personality trait and it isn’t cute... — Dearie (@thefandomistwo) November 17, 2020

charli damelio is getting canceled pic.twitter.com/Nf2TMOleDT — delia ★ (@sousasrogers) November 18, 2020

charli damelio getting canceled feels like the perfect way to conclude 2020 — fallon (@fallonsherrill4) November 19, 2020

I was starting to like @charlidamelio and @dixiedamelio but then i saw that dinner vid. Its literally unbelievable how ungrateful you can be, also remember the 95 million "numbers" you where complaining about put that food on your table :) — j e s s y (@skinnycuntbitch) November 19, 2020

notice how Charli and her family is never saying sorry to anything that they involved in!? They are out here acting like it didn’t happened. Plus they HAVE TO learn how to say sorry at some point of their live :) and she is at 99 M rn lmaoo #charlidamelio pic.twitter.com/ZjgpIJBhT9 — selintheselo (@selintheselo) November 19, 2020

being famous doesn’t give you an excuse to be rude to people ✨ — lyssa 🌙🔮 (@_scandalysss) November 17, 2020

From the tweets above, it is quite evident that things don't seem to be looking up for Charli D'Amelio and her family as enraged fans continue to cancel their support for the TikTok star.

While an apology of sorts seems to be looming on the horizon, it remains to be seen what path this latest controversy ends up taking. It also remains to be seen whether Charli D'Amelio can win back the support of her thousands of lost followers or not.