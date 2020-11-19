"Cancel Charli D'Amelio": TikTok star loses 500,000 followers after facing backlash online over "Chef video"

TikTok's most popular star, 16-year old Charli D'Amelio, is losing thousands of followers by the hour after being called out for being "rude" and "ungrateful" towards her fans and home chef recently.
The entire situation stems from a recent family video she took part in where popular beauty guru and fellow TikTok star James Charles was invited over for dinner to the D'Amelio household.
In the dinner video, Charli D'Amelio can be spotted having dinner alongside her sister, Dixie, their parents Marc and Heidi, and James Charles. The backlash she has been facing lately stems from two controversial moments from this video that have rubbed fans the wrong way.
The first of which is related to Charli D'Amelio complaining about how despite having an astonishing 95 million followers on TikTok she wished to have 100 million followers instead.
In the clip above, James Charles can be seen teasing her only for the D'Amelios to awkwardly rush in towards ending the video.
The second controversial incident which took place was Charli's sister Dixie throwing up her dinner in front of the family chef.
As seen in the clip above, Dixie proceeds to throw up her dinner while Charli makes a disgusted face.
The recent hate directed towards the sisters can be traced back to these two incidents that have irked millions of their fans across the globe.
What did Charli D'Amelio do and why is she getting canceled?
Charli D'Amelio and her sister Dixie are two of the most popular TikTokers today with millions of followers across the globe.
Known for capitalizing on the trend of short dance clips, the sibling duo witnessed unprecedented growth in popularity and went on to dominate the TikTok charts. Today they have emerged as power siblings who are undoubtedly ruling TikTok.
Apart from making TikTok videos, the duo can also be spotted baking, doing makeup tutorials, and trying their hand at various video games online.
However, the duo has now found themselves in the midst of controversy because of their questionable behaviour during their recent family dinner video.
As criticism began to mount online, Charli D'Amelio and Dixie were recently called out by internet personality Trisha Paytas, who called them "disrespectful" and "bratty."
Dixie tried to justify herself by stating that she was being sarcastic. However, Trisha Paytas went on to post another reaction video.
In light of these recent videos and allegations, Charli D'Amelio is now losing thousands of followers by the hour.
According to YouTuber DefNoodles, she has lost close to 500,000 followers on TikTok and proceeded to post a link where her live follower count could be seen rapidly decreasing.
According to the latest follower count, Charli D'Amelio is teetering on the edge of 98 million followers, which is a significant drop from her earlier 99.4.
By the looks of it, things only seem to be getting worse for the TikTok sensation as several incensed fans continue to voice their displeasure online.
Check out some of the reactions to this incident below.
From the tweets above, it is quite evident that things don't seem to be looking up for Charli D'Amelio and her family as enraged fans continue to cancel their support for the TikTok star.
While an apology of sorts seems to be looming on the horizon, it remains to be seen what path this latest controversy ends up taking. It also remains to be seen whether Charli D'Amelio can win back the support of her thousands of lost followers or not.
Published 19 Nov 2020, 19:50 IST