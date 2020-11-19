"Charli's sister": Corpse Husband trolls Dixie D'Amelio while playing Among Us

The internet's favorite mystery man, Corpse Husband, recently trolled popular TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio by simply referring to her as "Charli's sister."

Charli is a reference to her sister, Charli D'Amelio, who is one of the top TikTok stars in the world today.

The light-hearted incident took place during a recent stream of Among Us, when Corpse Husband was playing with popular TikTok stars such as the D'Amelio sisters, James Charles, Larray, and more.

Corpse : It was Charli's sister

Dixie : Did he just call me Charli's sister

Corpse : That's your fucking dicord name.

Though Corpse's primary lobby consists of prominent streamers such as Valkyrae, Sykkuno, Pokimane, and more, he can also be spotted playing alongside eminent TikTok personalities of late.

It was during one such recent stream of Among Us that his banter with Dixie D'Amelio ended up giving his fans yet another reason to gush over him.

Corpse Husband Vs. Dixie D'Amelio in Among Us

Corpse Husband is one of the most popular YouTubers in the world at the moment, who has witnessed an unprecedented growth in popularity ever since he made the transition from Horror narration to the world of Among Us.

His faceless identity, enigmatic personality, and deep voice are key factors that have been instrumental in his meteoric rise.

Today, he is the internet's favorite enigma, with a stellar following of millions of fans, who just can't seem to get enough of anything he does or says. Keeping this in mind, his recent exchange with the popular TikTok star left viewers bemused as they witnessed his mischievous side.

In the clip above, Dixie D'Amelio ended up burping during their Among Us stream, and Larray wondered who could have possibly done that.

In response, Corpse Husband smugly said:

"Charli's sister"

This caused Dixie to feign annoyance, as she retorted in a shocked voice:

"Did he just call me Charli's sister? If I'm the Impostor, I'm f*****g killing you first!"

Beauty guru and popular TikTok star James Charles also ended up joining in the banter, as he proceeded to rile her up further:

"Bust him up Dixie!"

And what was Corpse Husband's reply in the midst of all this? An innocent yet hilarious defense, which incited laughter from everyone:

"That's your f*****g discord name!"

As fans continue to gush over his wholesome persona in general, Corpse Husband continues to grab headlines, even while playing alongside a bevy of TikTok stars.