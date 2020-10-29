Charli D'Amelio responds to her haters and opens up about 'real' emotions in front of 122k viewers on Instagram

In the past, we have seen quite a few female internet personalities and streamers get unnecessary hatred on the internet. Often times, their ‘fans’ end up saying offensive or impolite things about their looks. The criticism might also stem from the mainstream internet, who think these personalities have too many ‘Simp’ fans. Despite this, we recently saw American dancer and Instagram personality Charli D’ Amelio get into a similar situation.

The dancer has garnered tremendous fame on both TikTok and Instagram. On TikTok, she has almost 80 million fans, while on Instagram, she has managed to garner around 8 million followers. Regardless, a recent Instagram video suggests that she is not happy with the existing culture.

Image Credits: Charli D'Amelio, Instagram

Charli D'Amelio blasts her haters and opens up about her 'real' emotions in front of 122k viewers on Instagram

In a recent Instagram video, she opened up about the amount of hatred and criticism that she has been receiving over the past few months. As you can see in the video below, the rant against some of her commentators began with the following comments:

“You want me to delete my social media accounts because you said I looked better last year? No. I am doing just fine.”

She went on to talk about how she completely has the right to change her ‘style’, by which Charli means the new ‘fiery red’ streaks that she now sports on her hair. She further explained that although she was putting on a happy face in the past, that does not mean that she was happier than she is currently.

“You never know what is going in someone’s head because I put on a very, very happy face last year, but I was probably at the lowest point in my life, but no one would have known because I kept it a secret from the internet. Whenever I did show my emotions, everyone was like ‘Shut up’. So I did it. But I am done with that, because I kept a lot in through all of this, and I feel like I am at a point where I can speak up about it.”

She explained that she is not going to speak up for only herself, but for others as well. According to Charli, other streamers and personalities also understand, and have been going through similar experiences on the internet. Female streamers are over-sexualized, and fans have a tendency to be obsessed about their looks.

TODAY IN “WHO COULD’VE SEEN THAT COMING?”: Charli D’Amelio goes off on her haters. Charli says she is done hiding her emotions and keeping it all inside. pic.twitter.com/owRwfzeG1e — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) October 29, 2020

This has resulted in criticism, not just from the mainstream community, but from other content creators as well. In the past, we have seen quite a few people suggesting that female streamers are comfortable with their ‘over-obsessed’ viewers. However, Charli D’Amelio has made it a point to prove that notion wrong via the Instagram video.