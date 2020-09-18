This year has undoubtedly been one of more lows than highs for Pokimane. The popular streamer has been caught in multiple controversies, most of which have dented her reputation in the streaming circles. There were even speculations that the Twitch star might finally have been involved in one controversy too many.

So much so that recently, when LeafyIsHere got terminated from YouTube, people on the internet started blaming Pokimane and her ‘simp’ fans. Add the criticism she had already been getting, and she was one of the most talked-about streamers on the internet.

Getting criticized is not a new phenomenon for the 24-year-old. Older fans will remember her copy-striking controversy involving popular YouTuber PewDiePie. Despite an apology, she was attacked by virtually the entire internet, which was down to the Swedish YouTuber’s sheer popularity.

Since then, the two have made up and were even seen playing Among Us a few days ago.

my response to the copystrike allegations / pewdiepie video / dark side of pokimane video 😅



hope this clarifies things for anyone that was waiting for a response from me!https://t.co/Qot5rnvust ❤️ — pokimane (@pokimanelol) January 13, 2019

However, since the copy-strike scandal, various other controversies have also arisen, including feuds with ItsAGundam and Keemstar. There was also the accusation that most of the internet personality's fans watch her channel due to her good looks.

pewds thought i was impostor every round...

and i kinda was 😊🔪



watch now ⬇️ https://t.co/ylsnIktEZr pic.twitter.com/U0nv2qYpEm — pokimane (@pokimanelol) September 17, 2020

When the recent controversies broke out, it appeared as though Pokimane would finally lose the kind of support that she had been getting over the years.

Despite heavy criticism, Pokimane still manages to dominate on Twitch

However, if the stats on Twitch Tracker are any indication, she has managed to gain the same kind of traction on the platform as she used to before her recent month-long break from social media. Just before that absence, her last few streams regularly managed to bring in around 20k average viewers, which was healthy enough.

Advertisement

These numbers are comprehensively lesser than some other mainstream streamers like Clix, who has recently emerged as one of the highest earners on the platform. Regardless, when it comes to female streamers, Pokimane is still the most popular one around.

Not only has she managed to post similar numbers straight after her return, she has even managed to eclipse them a few times. As you can see below, the former Fortnite star managed more than 60,000 average viewers on 16th September, and posted above-average numbers on other days.

Image Credits: Twitch Tracker

She also recently announced that she would be becoming a Vtuber for some of her streams. Pokimane commissioned some artists and got them to create a unique digital avatar, but it received mixed responses.

However, various people from the Vtube industry praised her actions, and said that she did not deserve the criticism she has been getting.

wait so @pokimanelol commissioned real artists from the community, gave them full credit on her twitter, was overall super respectful about vtubing despite it being weird to many people still, AND gave multiple shoutouts to the community... and some of you are still mad at her?? pic.twitter.com/jvr2b9s2qx — Sero 🍒 VTuber (@SerotinaVT) September 14, 2020

On the whole, while her overall growth concerning followers had been pretty prolific over the past few months, Pokimane had begun losing thousands of average viewers before her break! The number of followers who watched her streams was also on a decline.

However, since her return, she has gained nearly 7.5k average viewers overall, which translates to a 47.6% gain, as you can see below!

Image Credits: Twitch Tracker

While these are still early days, it does appear for the time being that Pokimane is back on track.