Pokimane's 'Tier 3 subs' under fire after Leafy gets banned from YouTube

Recently, we reported that Leafy, whose real name is Calvin Lee Vail, has been banned from YouTube. The charges levied against the Youtuber were eerily similar to the accusations that Pokimane's fans have been observed to charge against him.

Leafy had posted a series of videos against Pokimane, the latest of which was published just hours before the termination. The new video is called 'content stone age: Pokimane', and can still be watched on his Twitter account.

Further, we also saw Pokimane distancing herself from the controversy on Twitter. She knew the question was going to arise, and therefore, went ahead and told people that she had nothing to do with leafy's ban. The tweet has since been deleted.

The internet has reasons to believe that it is because of Pokimane, or at least her 'Tier 3 Simps' who are responsible for the current situation.

Pokimane's 'Tier 3 subs' under fire after Leafy gets banned

First and foremost, we saw Leafy come to terms with his ban, as he posted on Twitter; looking for advice regarding the situation.

Morning @TeamYouTube my channel was suspended yesterday, curious if there is anything I could do to get it reinstated. Or if there is any statement on this you could give on this



Adding handles @youtube @SusanWojcicki @h3h3productions @YouTubeGaming pic.twitter.com/29N2lW0DFA — Leafy (@Leafy) August 22, 2020

We also saw notable content creators, including Keemstar and Belle Delphine, express sympathy to Leafy.

As far as I know at the time of Leafy getting Terminated he had 0 community guidelines strikes.



A few months ago he got a few strikes but those were reversed.



So he either got three strikes all at once or you know who called Susan with a Tactical drone strike. pic.twitter.com/QhuO5AQz3N — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) August 22, 2020

You can see Belle Delphine's post below.

The rest of the internet appeared pretty straightforward with their conclusions. They either blamed Pokimane, or her 'Simp' fans.

Others blamed Leafy for posting the kind of content that he had, over the past few weeks. They thought Leafy had brought this upon himself.

We even saw a Pokimane fan proclaim that they had to do what they did in order to protect their 'queen'. He explained that it was Leafy's fault for posting insulting content about Pokimane, and they are bound to do whatever they can to protect her. The account may as well be a troll pretending to be a 'Pokimane Simp'.

“Omg, you fucking simps got Leafy banned for no reason other than speaking the truth about your ‘queen’!”



“Not our fault that Leafy was talking shit about Pokimane! We’ll do everything to protect our queen you fucking edgelords!” pic.twitter.com/r3q5RY1Btb — White Golem (@MechaGolem) August 22, 2020

Regardless, as you can see below, most people are under the impression that it was Pokimane's 'Tier 3 subs' that are to be blamed for the ban.

In the past, we have also talked about the increase in hatred that Pokimane and her fans have received over the years.