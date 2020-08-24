Pokimane's 'Tier 3 subs' under fire after Leafy gets banned from YouTube

Recently, we reported that Leafy, whose real name is Calvin Lee Vail, has been banned from YouTube. The charges levied against the Youtuber were eerily similar to the accusations that Pokimane's fans have been observed to charge against him.
Leafy had posted a series of videos against Pokimane, the latest of which was published just hours before the termination. The new video is called 'content stone age: Pokimane', and can still be watched on his Twitter account.
Further, we also saw Pokimane distancing herself from the controversy on Twitter. She knew the question was going to arise, and therefore, went ahead and told people that she had nothing to do with leafy's ban. The tweet has since been deleted.
The internet has reasons to believe that it is because of Pokimane, or at least her 'Tier 3 Simps' who are responsible for the current situation.
Pokimane's 'Tier 3 subs' under fire after Leafy gets banned
First and foremost, we saw Leafy come to terms with his ban, as he posted on Twitter; looking for advice regarding the situation.
We also saw notable content creators, including Keemstar and Belle Delphine, express sympathy to Leafy.
You can see Belle Delphine's post below.
The rest of the internet appeared pretty straightforward with their conclusions. They either blamed Pokimane, or her 'Simp' fans.
Others blamed Leafy for posting the kind of content that he had, over the past few weeks. They thought Leafy had brought this upon himself.
We even saw a Pokimane fan proclaim that they had to do what they did in order to protect their 'queen'. He explained that it was Leafy's fault for posting insulting content about Pokimane, and they are bound to do whatever they can to protect her. The account may as well be a troll pretending to be a 'Pokimane Simp'.
Regardless, as you can see below, most people are under the impression that it was Pokimane's 'Tier 3 subs' that are to be blamed for the ban.
In the past, we have also talked about the increase in hatred that Pokimane and her fans have received over the years.