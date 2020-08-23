The Pokimane hate train is about to reach its breaking point

It would be fair to say that Pokimane has had a turbulent few months. Her feud with Keemstar and Leafy has gone on for months, and a lot of criticism has been levied against the streamer. Now, with Leafy’s YouTube account terminated, people on the internet have started blaming Pokimane and her ‘Simp’ fans for the same.

Pokimane recently announced a month-long break from social media. While the reasons she cited, as you can see below, have little to do with the recent controversies, people thought otherwise. She said that she no longer had the time to do the things she used to love.

Pokimane hasn’t taken a break for more than six years, and thought that she needed one for the sake of her mental health.

However, a few days later, she returned to post an apology video about most of the recent controversies that she was involved in. The apology was not as well-received as she would have thought, and people on the internet have continued to criticize her, nevertheless. It now appears that people are finally done with Pokimane, and in this article, we analyze why.

The Pokimane hate train

Pokimane’s feud with Keemstar is one that has spanned over several months, now. In May 2020, we saw Keemstar call her fake and pathetic, as he said that she only pretends to be single, so that sad, lonely guys on the internet continue to donate to her stream.

Imagine having a boyfriend but acting like you single online so sad lonely guys donate money to your twitch stream.



That’s so fake & pathetic! — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) May 17, 2020

In July, we saw Keemstar rate Pokimane’s content, and he ended up giving her a mere 2/10:

Pokimane



2/10 — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) July 27, 2020

Keemstar went ahead and said that he would never forgive Pokimane, as he was asked about the ‘invasion of privacy’ that his posts on Pokimane allegedly amounted to. Keemstar explained his position via the following tweet.

I never told anyone who Pokimane’s boyfriend is.



Even though I have known forever.



I just said she had a BF! Not invasion of privacy!



I find it disgusting that horny boys are donating money thinking they can be this girl’s BF when she already has 1 & she’s not public about it — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) August 18, 2020

Regardless, due to Leafy’s recent ban and the timing of it all, people appear convinced that it is Pokimane and her fans who are to blame for the situation. The ban was invoked just hours after Leafy dropped another video in which he mocked Pokimane’s fans and her brand of content. You can watch the video below.

People could not help but notice the similarities between the charges levied by YouTube against Leafy, and the accusations that Pokimane’s fans threw at him.

Leafy's YouTube account has been terminated due to "multiple or severe violations of YouTube's policy prohibiting content designed to harass, bully, or threaten" — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) August 22, 2020

Regardless of what Pokimane said on the matter, people have continued to blame her for the entire situation.

As you can see, while Pokimane and her fans are no stranger to being criticized, the tone and sudden increase of hate that is apparent in these comments will surely concern her.

#freeleafy It’s all cuz of @pokimanelol fucking t3 subs I fucking hate her and all her supporters and ong if leafy’s Chanel isn’t back by tmrw I’m fucking done. Also blaming it on @pokimanelol — zeyad (@zm_1801) August 22, 2020

Pokimane simps got leafy banned bum ass nigggas.#FREELEAFY pic.twitter.com/vDacaSRh3q — Munchi 🌎☄💕® (@nickoffthemeds) August 22, 2020

Pokimane is scheduled to return to social media within a matter of weeks. However, this recent criticism might prove to be the final straw, and she might not receive the same kind of support that she has in the past.