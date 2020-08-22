'I'll never forgive her': Keemstar speaks about Pokimane, Destiny

Daniel "Keemstar" Keem is a YouTuber who is known for his outspoken and brazen persona. These traits have often landed him in controversial situations, with the most recent one being the Pokimane Boyfriend controversy.

Of late, he has been the central figure in the raging Twitch vs YouTube war as he has been vocal in his criticism of the former. One Twitch star with whom he has had a history of feuds with is Imane "Pokimane" Anys.

Keemstar can often be found taking jibes at the 24-year-old streamer, whom he most recently rated a 2 out of 10 on Twitter. He has also been critical of her simp fans and even pointed this out in a recent tweet related to Pokimane's apology video:

I never told anyone who Pokimane’s boyfriend is.



Even though I have known forever.



I just said she had a BF! Not invasion of privacy!



I find it disgusting that horny boys are donating money thinking they can be this girl’s BF when she already has 1 & she’s not public about it — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) August 18, 2020

In a recent conversation with YouTubers Bowblax and Nicolas DeOrio, Keemstar made some interesting comments which helped throw light on his dislike for Pokimane as well as fellow streamer Destiny.

Keemstar speaks about Pokimane and Destiny

In a recent video posted by AugieRFC on YouTube, a detailed conversation with Keemstar, Nicolas DeOrio and Bowblax plays out with the former sharing his honest opinions on Pokimane's apology video:

Here's the biggest problem with Pokimane in that video, she does it in character, she literally comes on and she goes 'Hi guys, so today I'm going to be addressing some issues'...like bro that's not how you talk! We've seen you when you're angry and you just come out of character and talk like a normal person.

He goes on to mock her for pretending to be a 'cute, innocent girl' when she is actually different with her friends and other offline people. Bowblax replies by saying that she has to maintain her 'super positive persona' of being Pokimane.

In what constitutes one of the most interesting revelations of the video, Keemstar reveals why exactly he dislikes Pokimane:

It's incredibly hard for me to ever forgive her and be cool with her because she talks behind the scenes to industry people, negatively about me and she's caused me some problems.

She's being trying to sabotage me forever and I hate her, like I just hate her.

He also goes on to share his thoughts on Destiny:

Destiny doesn't have points, Destiny doesn't actually say stuff and mean it, he likes to argue and he's full of shit. What he's saying doesn't really hold value because I never believe what he's saying is what he actually thinks ...I think he's caught up in playing the game of argument.

I have no respect for that guy whatsoever.

Keemstar did not mince any words when sharing his honest opinions, which help one better understand the reasons behind his persistent criticism of Twitch streamers such as Pokimane and Destiny.