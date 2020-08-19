Bowblax reacts to Pokimane's apology video

Imane 'Pokimane' Anys has recently been the subject of an overwhelming wave of criticism. From being called out for her hypocrisy to her problematic actions on stream, the Morocco-born Twitch star found herself on the wrong side of the digital spectrum and subsequently announced a month-long hiatus from social media.

Almost two weeks later, Pokimane has now returned to release an official apology video, in which she takes accountability for all of her past actions and apologises for the same.

lots of differing opinions on whether or not i needed to make this or if it feeds into the drama. imo it’s important to acknowledge if i've hurt others, along with providing an apology and proper information regarding these instances. — pokimane (@pokimanelol) August 18, 2020

Out of the several controversies which Pokimane addressed, one area which she touched upon was the Bowblax fiasco. In response, Bowblax has now released a video responding to her apology.

Bowblax addresses Pokimane's apology

Bowblax is a popular YouTuber- with almost 200K subscribers on YouTube- who was embroiled in a feud with Pokimane in 2018, when he released a compilation of her Twitter beef with fellow streamer Keemstar.

This did not sit well with Pokimane who went to the extent of issuing a copyright strike. She was eventually called out by a large section of the online community, including PewDiePie, and people have continued to hold that against her.

Now, in the aftermath of Pokimane's official apology, Bowblax has released his response video.

On Twitter, he announced that he accepted Pokimane's apology, adding that his video would be his final response to the entire fiasco:

i accept pokimane's apology.



I'll have a video with my final thoughts on everything soon. all my takes are spread across different places (collab segments, interviews, parts of twitter vs videos, etc) so i just want to have everything in one place and be done with it — Josh (@Bowblax) August 18, 2020

Important reponse to Pokimane's apology.



This is the last time I'm talking about my drama with her https://t.co/QcifHOV6wr — Josh (@Bowblax) August 19, 2020

Bowblax states at the beginning of the video:

I already forgave her for the copyright strike back then. The reason I accept this new apology is not because of anything specifically she said about me but it is because at the very end that she admitted she felt guilt.

He goes on to mention what his biggest issue with Pokimane has been:

My biggest issue with her has never been directly the actions she takes unnecessarily, but more so her response to them and how she treats the people that she's harmed. She victimizes herself to the point where she thinks of people like me as being the villain in the scenario.

He also highlights Pokimane's hypocrisy with regards to fellow YouTuber Kavos, whom she proceeded to block on Twitter, despite having called his channel one of the better content outlets.

He also shared a screengrab of his attempt to clarify Pokimane's stance, adding that she had DM'd him in the past to smooth things over.

Image Credits: Bowblax/ YouTube

He goes on to say that having accepted her apology back then, their feud should have rightfully ended.

However, it was not to be as Pokimane began to project the blame of the entire situation onto him, and he began to feel increasingly guilty about the same:

Image Credits: Bowblax/ YouTube

Image Credits: Bowblax/ YouTube

This led to him downplaying her actions at that point of time as he began a quest of damage control:

I felt like somehow I was responsible for having this spiral out of control for Pokimane , because I never meant for this to be a big drama . I only wanted my situation to be resolved. That's it.

I genuinely apologize to everybody who tried to help me during the Pokimane situation in 2019. People such as Keemstar, Fainted, Twoon and anyone else who made a video during that time.

He pointed out that despite his best intentions, Pokimane began to victimise herself, even during an interview with Dr. K. Soon, the ItsAGundam fiasco took place and Bowblax realised that Pokimane had made no conscious effort to change.

However, he shares his honest opinions on her video and her efforts to change in general:

As for my honest opinion on if she has changed, I think she might be in the process of changing but she definitely hasn't changed fully yet because just a week ago she blocked me on Twitter and then unblocked me as soon as she uploaded this apology video.

His final takeaway on Pokimane?

I don't think she's an evil person, I don't think she''s out here to try and attack people on purpose . I just think she's extremely over defensive of her own brand to the point of becoming paranoid and preemptively striking against people that she might see as potentially hostile.