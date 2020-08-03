As Pokimane 'Boyfriend' rumour trends, her subscription witnesses a steep drop

24-year-old Imane 'Pokimane' Anys has recently found herself caught up in a social media storm which refuses to die down. From feuding with Keemstar to being called out for past tweets and hypocritical views, things do not seem to be sailing smoothly for Pokimane currently.

Recently, YouTuber LeafyIsHere dropped a video titled 'Content Nuke' where he not only criticised Pokimane and her fan base, but also revealed a claim which rocked her entire army of fans- that she has a boyfriend.

Soon, #pokimaneboyfriend trended all over social media, and it incited a wide range of reactions online, predominantly from her fans who felt 'betrayed' and outraged at the mere prospect of Pokimane having a boyfriend.

pokimane subscribers did not enjoy the boyfriend portion of video - video age restricted ahahahahaha — Leafy (@Leafy) July 31, 2020

As a result of the controversial video, Pokimane has reportedly been losing subscribers and followers on Twitch.

Boyfriend Fiasco to Subscriber Decline

In his video, Leafy's claim was not even backed by any substantial evidence. Based on a mere allegation, it set the online community raging, especially her fans who went into overdrive.

The fickleness of her fans was further displayed when she tweeted a photo of herself with a cardboard cutout of Barack Obama, labelling him as her boyfriend.

In response to this 'reassurance', some of her fans tweeted:

OK I ADMIT IT I LOVE YOU OK i fucking love you and it breaks my heart when i see you play with someone else or anyone commenting in your profile i just want to be your boyfriend and put a heart in my profile linking to your profile and have a walltext of you commenting cute thing — Qrinny 🗣💯 (@QrinnyVG) July 30, 2020

Simping for Pokimane isn't just a moment, it’s a lifestyle 💫

a reason to breathe 🤲

an escape from this evil world filled with thieves 🌏

It’s art 🖼

the first gift you open on Xmas 🎁

a hug from a loved one 🤗

everything you’ve ever wanted love — Harry_-p-_ness (@Harrypn51618552) July 31, 2020

I knew my queen would never cheat on a loyal tier 3 sub 🥺 i always believed in you poki ❤️ — Ali123XD (@Ali123XD) July 30, 2020

Satire or plain toxic fandom, whatever be the reaction, another section of Pokimane's fans have already begun withdrawing support. Her Twitch subscribers and followers have been declining over the past few days.

In the aftermath of the Leafy video, her daily averages have plummeted to shockingly low levels, according to statistics from Social Blade:

Decline in Pokimane's subscribers and viewers (Image Credits: socialblade.com)

Her growth curve is heading towards a decline (Image Credits: socialblade.com)

Pokimane's monthly gained followers and views (Image Credits: socialblade.com)

Pokimane's YouTube statistics (Image Credits: socialblade.com)

What's next for Pokimane?

As visible in the statistics by Social Blade, Pokimane's massive fan following seems to be heading towards a worrisome decline- a sign which does not bode well for the internet sensation. In an era where the phenomenon of 'Cancel culture' is prevalent, Pokimane seems to tread on thin ice as the scales don't appear to be tipped in her favour.

Check out some of the online reactions related to cancelling Pokimane:

I am working on a pokimane video that shows every toxic thing that she has done to turn the tide of this battle and really cancel pokimane for good. — Video Responce Guy (@MiddleWingGuy) August 2, 2020

We can now cancel pokimane if we must — Armadillosuchus (@YourScales) July 31, 2020

me walking over to my computer to cancel my 3-year long tier 3 pokimane subscription pic.twitter.com/44azHiZ511 — zain (@urboyZain) July 30, 2020

While the very notion of cancelling someone just because they have a boyfriend seems illogical and reactionary, it goes on to show how toxic fame can actually be. Fans can turn on someone in an instant, and Pokimane currently appears to be embroiled in the corrosive crossfire of it all.

You can watch the videos below which speak about Pokimane's boyfriend drama: