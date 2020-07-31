Pokimane responds to boyfriend rumours as #pokimaneboyfriend trends online

24-year-old Imane 'Pokimane' Anys has found herself yet again in the news, as a recent video released by YouTuber LeafyIsHere claims that she has a boyfriend.

Ever since word got around, this allegation has sent shockwaves through her 'simp' army fanbase, and led to the outburst of a plethora of reactions online.

So much so that #pokimaneboyfriend is currently trending at the top in the US!

Pokimane was also recently targeted by Keemstar online, as the feud between the two continues to intensify. And this seems to be showing no signs of letting down, as Keemstar also released a video on his YouTube channel, DramaAlert. It concerned the video above, and he also tweeted that Pokimane has a boyfriend.

Check out his tweets below:

I just watched the greatest YouTube video of all time.



and you’ll get to watch it tomorrow.



2/10 — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) July 30, 2020

Also read: Keemstar rates Pokimane a 2 out of 10; Twitter erupts

LeafyIsHere's Video

Advertisement

YouTuber LeafyisHere's video, titled Content Nuke: Pokimane, has been shared numerous times since its release, and has been trending ever since.

He takes a direct dig at 'Pokimane 3-tier subs' by highlighting the fact that Pokimane has a boyfriend, stating:

If you ever happen to come across one of her big-time fans on your way to the grocery store or whatnot... be sure to remind them that she has a boyfriend, because I think that they would really love to hear that little piece of information.

Watch the video below, from the 10:22 mark:

The above video seems to have delighted Keemstar, who pounced on the opportunity to stoke the fire of his ongoing feud with Pokimane. He also released a video on YouTube, where the internet star took a sarcastic dig at his 'nemesis':

I don't even want to mention her name because I'm afraid her fan base is gonna start attacking me... I thought my career was over... I'm not even saying her name... Also, in the news - Pokimane got EXPOSED!

You can watch Keemstar's take in the video below, from the 2:15 mark:

Reactions online: Keemstar and Leafy

Both Keemstar and Leafy reacted extensively to the fallout of their videos and claims. From sharing memes to taking numerous potshots, they had a field day on Twitter.

Check out their reactions below:

FORM THE MILITIA ITS TIME GO TO WAR



1 hour new video ahahahahahaha pic.twitter.com/5yVEWsH471 — Leafy (@Leafy) July 30, 2020

pokimane subscribers did not enjoy the boyfriend portion of video - video age restricted ahahahahaha — Leafy (@Leafy) July 31, 2020

come and get my sponsors — Leafy (@Leafy) July 30, 2020

burn her empire to the ground pic.twitter.com/6Dxek7qWr6 — Leafy (@Leafy) July 30, 2020

Keemstar, too, decided to join in and had the following things to say, in his staple, sarcastic style:

Woah , all of a sudden I’m happy again. https://t.co/F0DHmBdYZl — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) July 30, 2020

Tier3sub Apocalypse is happening RN! https://t.co/RtSCeXnGun — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) July 30, 2020

Reactions online

The latest development triggered millions of Pokimane fans, referred to as her 'simp' army.

The range of responses on Twitter was several, as the community took potshots at her huge fanbase and #pokimaneboyfriend trending:

Check out some of them below:

Tier 3 Pokimane subs right now feelin different #pokimaneboyfriend pic.twitter.com/hd7TieNkp6 — 🥶 (@imdatniggabro) July 30, 2020

Pokimane looking for her tier 3 subs #pokimaneboyfriend pic.twitter.com/aZIxZ0yZk9 — pizzatime4200 (@barryal51433834) July 30, 2020

all the pokimane tier 3 subs at one place#pokimaneboyfriend pic.twitter.com/oGFuEz64Py — Protag (@YvesCrunchyBone) July 30, 2020

Pokimanes tier 3 subs after seeing her boyfriend #pokimaneboyfriend pic.twitter.com/76CAu90XpZ — ツ (@ababtahin) July 30, 2020

pokimanes tier 3 subs after finding out she has a boyfriend #pokimaneboyfriend pic.twitter.com/nSe1ZRYwbH — teejayx6 enthusiast (@imonhotspotbtw) July 30, 2020

13-month tier 3 sub, 56,980 channel points, CallMeCarsonLIVE reporting in. Just found out about #pokimaneboyfriend - it’s me. I have to come clean. Here is a picture of us making out pic.twitter.com/CyYgs9PiXv — Carson (@CallMeCarsonYT) July 30, 2020

Also read: Pokimane could be the next streamer to fall victim to 'Cancel Culture'

Pokimane's response

Pokimane's love life has continuously been a subject of interest, and with this recent claim, the buzz is at an all-time high.

She decided to post a response to #pokimaneboyfriend trending online and presented her own, fun take on the entire situation.

Standing alongside a cardboard cut-out of Barack Obama, Pokimane's tweet invited its fair share of responses:

don't worry about it.. 😳 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) July 31, 2020

LMAAOOO — pokimane (@pokimanelol) July 30, 2020

Take it all pic.twitter.com/bVg4gjVv2K — Black Luigi (@JimmylXlXl) July 30, 2020

It’s okay mutahar, I’m still here for you — Carl (@OGRealCarl) July 30, 2020

While Pokimane's response to the rumored buzz seemed to portray the entire flare-up humorously, it goes without saying that the present buzz shows no signs of abating, with #pokimaneboyfriend continuing to trend online in the US.