Pokimane starts crying four minutes into interview with Harvard-trained psychiatrist Dr. K

Imane 'Pokimane' Anys is one of the most popular streamers in the world, and has millions of followers across various social media platforms.

Being an influencer, fame has its fair share of drawbacks, and Pokimane is no stranger to controversy. Recently, in light of mounting criticism, she announced a month-long hiatus from streaming and social media, as this year has been a particularly tough one.

The 24-year-old is known globally by her online persona, but barely anyone knows the person behind it. Recently, in an interview with psychiatrist Dr. K, Pokimane broke down while sharing her story.

Dr. K interviews Pokimane

As part of a stream on the HealthyGamer Twitch channel, Dr. K interviewed the Fortnite star on a range of topics. Some notable questions were asked about her real-life self, vis-a-vis her online personality.

The interviewer wasted no time in attempting to delve into Pokimane's personal life, as he declared he was more interested in talking to people rather than characters.

And she soon spilled the beans regarding what was on her mind:

"I don't really think there's anything in particular, because I feel like all my issues are very convoluted."

When Dr. K asked for clarification on what she meant by issues, Pokimane broke down, saying:

"For starters, do you know how I can prevent myself from crying during this... I've just been crying a lot... I guess the nervousness and, I don't know why, especially for the last like two weeks I feel like just very sensitive and on the verge of crying very often and I just don't know..."

As the psychiatrist tried to analyze the reason behind her crying, Pokimane asked for a moment and went to get tissues to control the waterworks.

Once the Morocco-born star returned, she spoke about a plethora of topics, ranging from a quest towards perfection, her feelings and her journey so far.

She also spoke about her sense of identity, which Dr. K felt got lost in her quest to be Pokimane over Imane.

"I knew what I wanted to be, but I just haven't given time for my identity to develop, because I spent so much time trying to please others... All they see is Poki, they don't know me personally."

The interview with Pokimane is probably one of those rare instances where we get to see her speak about who she really is. And we also see her struggles to survive in this highly demanding digital age.

The fact that she started crying barely four minutes into her interview is indicative of the perils of fame, and the massive toll that the life of a streamer often takes. Moreover, it brings out the importance of trying to understand the person behind the personality.

i never thought i would see Poki cry someday (ive seen her once cry ngl)

these videos are very cool and remind us that our idols too are human and struggle with problems that everyone has https://t.co/8puI6gnky2 — simon✨ (@straponpontin) May 10, 2020

