Keemstar: Real name, age, height, net worth and more

Credit: youtube.fandom.com
Rishabh B.
ANALYST
Modified 24 Jul 2020, 15:03 IST
Feature
Keemstar is an American YouTuber and streamer who posts videos on his YouTube channel, DramaAlert. In these videos, he talks about different news and events related to social interactions in the world of online entertainment. The YouTuber regularly gives his own personal opinions about different topics as well.

Credit: youtube.com
The DramaAlert YouTube account currently has around 5.56 million subscribers. In the past, Keemstar has been involved in quite a few controversies, most notably back in 2008, when he was caught using a racist slur. Furthermore, in 2019, Jake Paul had accused him of body-shaming his girlfriend when he made a video comparing her to another woman. You can read about some of his other controversies on this Wikipedia page.

Credit: newsweek.com
A few days ago, we talked about the May 2020 incident when Keemstar accused popular streamer and YouTuber Pokimane of ‘pretending to be single’. In this article, we give you some basic information about the internet personality.

Keemstar's basic information

Real name

Keemstar’s real name is Daniel Keem, and he was born in Buffalo, New York.

Age

Daniel Keem was born on 8th March 1982. He is currently 38 years old.

Credit: wikipedia.com
Net worth

While there is no official confirmation about his net worth, he is rumored to be worth around $3 million. Keemstar, though, claims that he doesn’t own the channel, and is only contracted as a content creator. Regardless, with over 600,000 daily views, his videos should generate around $5000 a day. And his net worth is sure to increase in the coming years.

Credit: theshortyawards.com
Height

Keemstar stands not so tall at around 5 feet and 8 inches.

Zodiac sign

Keemstar’s Zodiac sign is Pisces.

Family and personal information

Keemstar has one brother and sister each. He is currently unmarried, and has a young daughter called Mia.

Considering he is going to be forty years old, fans will be hoping to see him get married soon.

Published 24 Jul 2020, 15:03 IST
