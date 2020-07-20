Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is a popular internet streamer with 5.3 million followers on Twitch and 5.47 subscribers on YouTube. She is 24 years old and has a net worth of more than $3 million!

In the past, Pokimane has been involved in quite a few controversies, and has lost her cool live on stream many times. Further, her fans are often called “simps”, which is a slang term for men who are overtly submissive towards women.

Regardless, her growth has been steady over the past few months, while she also recently joined Cloak as a Partner and Creative Director. In this article, we look at the rumors claiming that Pokimane has been lying about having a boyfriend!

Has Pokimane been lying about having a boyfriend?

Before we dig any deeper, let us understand why people might think Pokimane has been lying about having a boyfriend. In the past, various female streamers faced hate when they posted content featuring their boyfriends or partners. For starters, Canadian streamer STPeach has been known to lose followers, and generally gets a lot of hate-filled comments, whenever she posts content featuring her Asian husband, Jay.

A similar fate had befallen “OK Boomer” girl Neekolul, who saw thousands of fans unfollow her within 72 hours of revealing that she had a boyfriend. Much like the above two female stars, Pokimane has always been said to have a fan base that majorly consisted of “simps”.

In May 2020, American YouTuber and streamer Keemstar got into an altercation with Pokimane and posted the following. As you can see, this was in response to the latter urging her followers to leave negative feedback on It’sAGundam’s YouTube account after he posted a satirical video about her fans.

Keemstar urged Pokimane to tell the world about her boyfriend. He later followed it up with a detailed explanation and called her “fake” and “pathetic”.

However, even if she is hiding her relationship status, it must be pointed out that she has all the right to do so. In the past, the Morocco-born star has even explained at length about why she wouldn’t want her relationship details to be publicly known.

In June 2019, she explained that she isn’t quite ready to put her relationship “out there” when she gets into one. She said that the problem with famous couples who make their relationships public is that they have to tell the world about their break-ups as well. Pokimane felt that she wasn’t quite ready to go through the public ordeal, just yet!

