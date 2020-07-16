Pokimane AKA. Imane Anys has had an eventful few months. On one hand, she has stopped playing Fortnite to a great extent. On the other, she was embroiled in quite a controversy when she called out YouTuber It’sAGundam for posting a video mocking her fans.

In the video, she had talked about how the YouTuber had used fake tweets and created a false narrative around her fans for the sake of 'content.

This was also followed by a tweet stating the same. Further, she criticized It’sAGundam’s sponsor 'Ridge wallet' and said big companies should not be sponsoring content that focuses on defaming another person.

How did people react?

There is a good chance that you already have a fair idea about how the internet responded. Various YouTubers came out and condemned Pokimane’s behavior, while others argued that she was using her power to destroy another YouTuber’s career.

A simple search on YouTube will throw up a plethora of videos wherein she is being criticized for not being able to handle criticism (it is a circle, yes). Further, in the response video that she made, she can be heard encouraging her followers to go and dislike It’sAGundam’s video, which now has over 700,000 views.

Pokimane's new announcement

On 18th June, Pokimane posted the following on her Twitter account:

insanely happy to announce i’ve joined @cloakbrand as a partner + creative director 🎨



hyped to work alongside @markiplier & @Jack_Septic_Eye 😊

❤️💛💚💙💜 pic.twitter.com/jx5TU8vP1M — pokimane (@pokimanelol) June 18, 2020

“Cloak” is a Clothing brand founded by Mark Fischabach (AKA Markiplier) and Sean Mcloughlin (Jacksepticeye). They are both popular YouTubers who post gaming and other lifestyle related videos. While Mark is known for his horror game playthroughs and Minecraft related videos, Sean posts videos related to the Last of Us and other Horror games, apart from the comic sketches.

Regardless, when Pokimane signed with their company as a Partner and Creative Director, quite a few online users reacted strongly.

A Twitter user commented about the It’sAGundam controversy and pointed out that she had not apologized for going after his sponsor. You can see the post and Pokimane’s response below.

I addressed it here if you're curious~https://t.co/VyQyw51PQ1



I also have never told my followers to contact anyone's sponsor. — pokimane (@pokimanelol) June 19, 2020

While some users criticized Pokimane, other latched on the brand owners calling them out for making a 'bad deal'.

No matter what happens, Pokimane has had an eventful last few months, and has maintained a strong growth in spite of minimizing her Fortnite streaming time. This is testament to her fans’ argument that she is indeed more than just a Fortnite streamer, and enjoys quite a devoted fan base following her various social media channels.