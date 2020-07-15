Fortnite: Pokimane on why she hasn’t been playing the game recently

Over the last few weeks, we have talked about quite a few streamers who have reduced their Fortnite streaming time. While streamers like Ninja and SypherPK have so far only threatened to move on, some have already done so.

Pokimane is a popular YouTuber and Twitch streamer who is well-known for streaming Fortnite and League of Legends, among other videos. She is a popular Fortnite player who also got her own emote this January.

Regardless, she has recently joined the growing list of streamers who have minimised their Fortnite streaming time. In February, she posted a video to explain the situation.

Pokimane: Why I stopped streaming Fortnite?

In the video, she explains that she has noticed the lack of new content which had been released until that point in the game. Of course, the video was posted during Chapter 2 Season 2, when the game had seen a stagnation of sorts up until then.

The new Chapter 2 Season 3 has already seen the release of some interesting new cosmetics, weapons and features (read cars), along with wholesome map changes that we are seeing even now. Therefore, her thoughts might have changed, owing to the new features, although the video still shines light on how frustrated even seasoned gamers have become with Fortnite’s lack of new content.

You can watch the entire video here:

She also talks about the lack of new releases, and says that she still likes playing the game, but just does not feel like streaming it anymore. While she doesn’t do a whole lot of explaining about it all, it just seems that the lack of new content and features has made gamers reluctant to play for longer hours.

Further, as SypherPK explained, various Fortnite features work to slow down the action in the game, and what often happens is that players win a match by getting less than ten total kills. He complained about how he no longer gets players, even towards the end, who are difficult to eliminate, and predicted that Fortnite is sure to lose further players in the future.

While Fortnite’s developers may have turned the tide since Pokimane's video, it is still worrying to hear these things from some of the most notable streamers online!