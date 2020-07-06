New Fortnite leaks confirm release date of cars

The introduction of automobiles has been heavily-anticipated by Fortnite gamers all over the world.

We may finally have a specific date on which cars and other land vehicles are going to be released.

Credit: dexerto.com

Ever since Season 3 of Fortnite began, users all over the world have been looking forward to the promised introduction of cars in the game. This has become a bit of a long-drawn affair, especially because the map needed wholesome changes in order to properly accommodate cars and other vehicles.

Just a few days ago, we told you everything that has been released about the introduction of cars till now, and finally, we may know exactly when we will get to drive them around!

Credit: forbes.com

This is happening as we speak, with the map changing in shape and new locations emerging, and older ones slowly submerging. Some days ago, we also talked about these map changes, and the expected time it will take for the new map to take shape, which you can read here. Regardless, it now seems that we may have the answer to both these questions!

Credit: twitter.com

When are cars coming to Fortnite Season 3?

We already know that an all-new racing LTM called ‘Chrome’ will be the method by which cars will be introduced in Fortnite Season 3. Further, we have information about the fuel capacity of each of the four new models that have been confirmed by leakers around the world.

Credit: twitter.com

And now, an Epic Games employee has released further information. Firstly, there will be a mobile fueling equipment called the refill can, which will allow gamers to fill their vehicles with fuel without going to the nearest gas station. The one other thing that the employee confirmed was that the four initial models that are to be released in Fortnite Season 3, called the Bear, Mudflap, Whiplash and Prevalent, will all be released on the 21st of July.

Credit: twitter.com

The employee initially contacted Happy Power, which habitually posts Fortnite-related information on its Twitter and YouTube handles. The leaks were then picked up by various other data miners like TeoLeaks and ShiinaBR. While there is no official communication from Epic Games, these leaks have proved quite accurate in the past, and we will not be surprised if it turns out to be true this time around as well.

Credit: twitter.com

This answers two questions beyond any reasonable doubt. We not only know that cars in Fortnite Season 3 will be introduced on the 21st of this month, a mere two weeks later, but we can also be sure that we will be able to see the final Season 3 map by that date.

We already know that the Fortnite map will change, and the new locations will create a better road system for cars. We can expect all changes and vehicles to be introduced across game modes by the end of this month, even if the vehicles are initially introduced only in the racing LTM!

You can watch the entire video by Happy Power below: