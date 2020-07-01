Fortnite: Receding water levels and what they mean

We can expect seen some large-scale changes to the Fortnite map via the upcoming 13.20 update.

Fans around the world are excited about these changes, which have been leaked.

Credit: dexerto.com

We have seen some large scale changes in equipment and maps via updates in Fortnite, and the current 13.20 update has also taken the user base by storm. Apart from new skins, guns and all vehicles to be introduced, there are also certain map changes that are going to take place over the next few days, and weeks.

Credit: youtube.com

Users have reported that water levels on the Fortnite map have slowly but surely been receding, and this has already been leaked, as also the subsequent locations that come out of the water. This will not only open up new locations, but the island is rumored to then have a better network of roads. As we all know, roads are pretty important for cars to function.

Credit: youtube.com

Various leakers had already confirmed by looking at the Fortnite update patch notes that the current water levels, as they stand, will cease to exist exactly at 00:00 UTC (5:30 am IST), after which new locations will begin to emerge. It has also been confirmed that this will take place in stages, and first stage is going to recede water levels by no more than 10 meters in the Fortnite map.

Credit: youtube.com

While this was expected to be only a one-way process in the sense of gaining new locations, users have reported that many locations have even submerged, which means that it is more a change in water levels than a straight decrease. Locations such as the Fish Island are now completely submerged, whereas the unnamed island north of Flopper pond is also gone from the Fortnite map.

Credit: youtube.com

Other minor alterations have also been reported, such as the Pirate ship next to Fortilla moving a bit to the north, while the rickety rig has been floating slowly towards the South of the Fortnite map. It is expected to further move from its current position just above the Slurpy swamp.

Credit: youtube.com

While this is surely going to produce more wholesome changes to the overall map as time passes, users have already began speculating on the new locations that are already in the game files (read: Atlantis). These changes are already visible in the map as it stands now, and you can observe the same below:

Credit: reddit.com

Finally, what this means is that with new locations and the roads that are going to emerge on the Fortnite map, vehicles can finally be used by gamers. Some of the early cars and their designs have already been leaked.

Additionally, there is some other evidence about the possibility of cars and roads, such as seeing all the gas stations, marked on the map, when riding the boat. You can read all about the new vehicle designs right here.