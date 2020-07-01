Fortnite: Everything we know about cars and new 'Racing' LTM in Season 3

With the latest update incoming, fans across the world have been speculating about cars in Fortnite.

In this article, we will tell you everything that has been revealed about vehicles in the game until now.

Since the 13.20 update, fans across the world have been speculating excitedly about the soon-to-be-introduced vehicles in Fortnite. Cars were first teased in the Season 3 battle pass trailer, and as of now, there are leaks and other evidence that all but confirms that they are indeed on their way into Fortnite!

First and foremost, while riding around in boats, you can now see all the gas stations on your map, a sign of things to come. While most of the Fortnite map is submerged, leaks have revealed that the water will recede to leave the map as it was originally, and that will leave enough roads and land for cars to be used.

In case you are still wondering, you cannot drive cars in the game currently. However, it is only a matter of time before the water levels recede and roads become functional. Further evidence of the same is that there are Upgrade vans submerged under water, which are impossible to get to even though they are all shown around the Fortnite map.

This suggests that these submerged vans will soon be available for use, and the only way that is happening is if the water levels come down!

While cars are not yet functional, there is quite a bit of information about the types and designs will eventually be released. Leaks suggest that there will be models called PoliceCar, RallyCar, SportsCar and TaxiCab.

Further, various designs have also been released of other vehicles in Fortnite that are reportedly called the following:

Bear: It is a red mini-truck which is going to be extra-suitable for rocky and mountainous terrains.

Mudflap: The Mudflap looks like a small lorry which might as well be the heaviest vehicle released in the initial list. Fortnite players should be able to use it to eliminate opponents walking around.

Whiplash: As the name suggests, Whiplash is a red and blue racing car that appears to be the fastest car in this list.

Prevalent: The Prevalent is a red hatchback which should be an overall useful vehicle for getting around. It is quicker than Bear and Mudflap, and sturdier than the Whiplash!

There is also some other information about cars that hasn’t yet been confirmed, like run time, which is predicted to be 4 minutes and 24 seconds on full tank for small cars, 3 minutes and 20 seconds for medium and large cars, and around 5 minutes for trucks.

Further, we will have a health of 800, 1000 and 1200 with respect to size of the car, and while using the boost, small cars will consume 5 fuel per second, while medium ones and large ones will consume 9 per second. Further, trucks are expected to consume around 10 fuel per second.

Finally, the one other thing that we know is that cars are not directly going to be released into Fortnite. There are rumors about a “Chrome” race-mode which is a LTM, in which you will be teleported to a racing track, where you can either take out your competition or be quickest to the finish line.

This mode will be how cars will be introduced into Fortnite, after which the battle royale map will transform, and new locations and roads will be released. Until then, all we have are these updates.

You can see the full tweet about the leaked racing LTM mode in Fortnite below:

