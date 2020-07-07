‘The action is not happening’: SypherPK on why Fortnite may lose a lot of players

Over the past year, many prominent Fortnite streamers have spoken at length about various issues that persist.

Now, SypherPK has spoken at length about player spawn and other issues that lead to a lack of action in the game.

Just a few days ago, SypherPK — in his Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 review — spoke about the recent lack of action in the game. We at Sportskeeda also talked about Ninja’s issues with certain elements of the game, and how Fortnite’s biggest star had minimised his Fortnite playing time in recent months.

“The action is not happening”

Today, SypherPk posted another video on his YouTube channel, where he again spoke about some long-standing issues in Fortnite, reiterating the fact that he wants Epic Games to improve, though he still likes the game just like before.

He started out by comparing Fortnite with games such as Hyper Scape and COD: Warzone, and said that while these latter two are not necessarily better, there are certain elements that have led to a decrease in action in Fortnite.

In the other games, finding matches in squads with little bots and competitive gamers is not a difficult task, while the same can no longer be said about Fortnite.

Further, he explained his perspective by pointing out the fact that he no longer gets players that are difficult to eliminate, and the lack of gamer density has also translated in less kills, even if you place in the Top 3. According to SypherPK, getting ten kills was a common feat back in the day, while it is no easy feat due to the lack of action in most matches today.

He went on to explain differences between the way new players spawn in Hyper Scape and Fortnite, and the concept of 25% division of new spawns across four corners of the map. This means that new players spawn in four different corners of the map. This results in the four corner zones seeing initial action, after which players who survive go on to fight towards the center of the map.

In Fortnite, as we know, spawning happens in the form of players jumping off the straight flying aircraft. While this is also true for COD: Warzone, the speed at which the aircraft moves and at which players can move to different corners of the game allows for better action distribution along the map in Warzone. Further, the action is instant as players can whip out pistols in the air.

In Fortnite, the aircraft speed, along with the deploy and gliding speed, is low, and as players cannot engage in fights until they reach the ground, they prefer to land in locations that have lesser opponents. He went on to further explain how Fortnite’s revival procedure is slower than other games.

He also talked about some recent suggestions that he saw from the Fortnite community in order to solve these issues. He acknowledged that increasing the number of players might work in the short term, and is well worth a try. Regardless, SypherPK is not the first notable member of the Fortnite community to talk about issues related to the game, and he will probably not be the last!

