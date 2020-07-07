Fortnite: Best skins to own in Chapter 2 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 has seen quite a few new skins and equipment being released.

We look at the best skins for players to try and obtain in the game, in no particular order.

Fortnite Battle Pass poster

Chapter 2 Season 3 of Fortnite has been important to reignite the spark that had somewhat fizzled out over the past year. While there were quite a few ways to get this done in the new season, releasing new skins and equipment is certainly one of the most effective and easiest ways, as far as the developers are concerned.

Following suit, quite a few new skins have already been introduced, while just yesterday we looked at some more new skins that are going to be released. And in this article, we have listed out the best skins to own in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3, in no particular order.

Best skins to own in Fortnite Chapter 2 season 3

1. Scuba Jonesy

The reason we are mentioning this skin is that there are quite a few versions of Jonesy that already exist, with some new ones in the pipeline. Scuba Jonesy is the water-themed version of the common Jonesy skin.

Credit: vg247.com

Further, the soon to be released ‘Dad bod’ version of Jonesy, which is speculated to be based on Fat Thor from Avengers: Endgame, has also caught our attention.

Credit: forbes.com

Advertisement

2. Aquaman

Every season, we get certain superheroes in Fortnite. Longtime users remember running around as Deadpool, Spider Man and even Keanu Reeves’ John Wick. Regardless, Aquaman — the undisputed King of the Sea — is bound to attract attention.

Credit: www.gamepur.com

The skin has been released the same way Deadpool’s was, with weekly challenges that will go on until at least Week 4. Furthermore, there are two versions of this skin, and also a few other Aquaman-related things to look forward to. The rumored Atlantis POI, especially, should be in Fortnite by the end of July.

Credit: gamespot.com

3. Eternal Knight

The Eternal Knight is the female version of the Ultima Knight, which is one of the most sought-after skins in Fortnite. The former has some design and color differences, and has dark black armor instead of the golden one that her male counterpart sports.

Credit: programguies.com

The Eternal Knight has already been released twice since the new season's release in mid-June, and might come to the store a couple more times over the course of the season.

4. Kit

We have always appreciated character skins that are genuinely cute, and Kit is one of the cutest skins to be released in Fortnite till now. He is the son of Meowscles’, and was recently seen trying to set his father up with Jules.

Credit: programguides.com

Kit is a little cat in a fully-mechanical suit that has been created by Jules, and is one of the easiest mini-bosses to kill in the game.

5. Captain America

If even for a second you thought that the Captain America skin will fail to make this list, you were wrong. Ever since rumors about its release were leaked, the Fortnite community has been crazy for its release, and the skin has justified the hype!

Credit: programguides.com

As expected, the skin has a higher cost of 2000 V-bucks, but the depth and extent of the design make it worth it. The skin comes with the fully-authentic Red, White and Blue suit with a star at the center, and the famous shield which you can whip out and fling at your opponents with ease!

Credit: forbes.com