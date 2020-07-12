Fortnite: Five YouTubers who quit the game

Some of the Fortnite YouTubers have gone on to garner considerable wealth and fame.

At the same time, some others have been forced to quit or they decided to move on to other things.

Various Fortnite streamers have garnered millions of subscribers on YouTube and other streaming platforms like Twitch. However, things haven’t quite worked out for quite a few of them, even after achieving considerable fame. While in some cases players have been banned, others just burnt out and couldn’t keep up with the growing skill requirements of the game.

In the past year, quite a few streamers have moved on to other gaming titles such as Valorant, and H1Z1 Battle Royale. Further, some of them have also threatened to do so multiple times. While more YouTubers might leave Fortnite by next year, we look at five of the most popular ones who have already left the game:

Cloakzy might not be the most popular YouTube streamer on this list. However, he has a rather impressive list of achievements.

Since last year, he seems to have moved on to COD: Warzone, although he did try out Fortnite’s Season 2 Chapter 3 just last month. His YouTube channel has over 1.06 million subscribers.

You can watch last month’s Fortnite video below:

We recently talked about what Jarvis has been doing since his ban. We all remember the Aimbot incident that led to his ban and how popular streamers like Ninja condemned the move.

This tweet is 50% a joke 50% serious



Fortnite Bans Faze Jarvis permanently for hacking, yet has hundreds of these little shits running around every single game. THIS IS BROKEN pic.twitter.com/CBAQnpA3Cq — Ninja (@Ninja) April 2, 2020

Regardless, Jarvis has since then moved on to making lifestyle videos that have been doing just as well. Further, he recently announced that he was going to become a father, so it would be right to say that he has well and truly moved on from Fortnite. His YouTube channel currently has over 3.42 million subscribers.

You can watch the video that he posted a week back, below:

Shroud was one of the best Fortnite players in the world a few years ago. But as building and editing became more important and the overall gaming skill requirements increased, he found it hard to keep up.

Currently, his Youtube account has over 6.3 million followers, and the last Fortnite video that he posted was back in August 2019.

You can watch the Fortnite video below:

The 22-year-old American was never the most skillful player around but had a witty personality. He was known for his ‘Default skin’ videos where he would pretend to be an unskilled beginner with default skin and run around trolling other players.

Ceeday was one of the funniest Fortnite streamers of all time. He quit Fortnite earlier this year because he couldn’t keep up with increasing skill levels and had a burnout. His Youtube channel has around 6.74 million followers.

We all remember the rumours on the internet that said Fe4less had died. While the rumours persisted for a couple of months, he finally addressed them via the following video.

Thankfully, one can be sure that he is indeed alive and well, but what does seem true is that he has stopped posting Fortnite videos on YouTube. His last video was about the rumours, while he has only posted 3 videos in the past year.

Fearless has over 7.31 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and is known for his humorous videos.