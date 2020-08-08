YouTuber ItsAGundam reacts to Pokimane's decision to take a break from social media

Imane 'Pokimane' Anys recently announced that she would be taking a break from streaming and social media. Her decision comes in the wake of rising dissent and constant criticism, which seemed to have stemmed from one source- a video where she threatened to go after YouTuber ItsAGundam's sponsors.

ItsAGundam had posted a video two months back where he highlighted how one of Pokimane's simp fans had gone homeless for her:

In retaliation, Pokimane lashed out at the channel's sponsors, and this act of hers invoked the ire of a large section of the online community.

Now, in the aftermath of Pokimane's recent decision to go off social media, ItsAGundam has released a YouTube video addressing the same.

ItsAGundam's latest video on Pokimane

In his video titled 'Pokimane Gets Exposed & Skips Town', ItsAGundam has the last laugh as he states all the problems he has with Pokimane.

Addressing her recent break from social media where she cited burnout as one of the reasons for the decision, he goes on to sarcastically comment that she must be exhausted after spending hours making 'wholesome' content: eating on screen.

She literally gets to chill and react to stuff and people LOVE her! I wish you guys would pay me hundreds of dollars...to eat sushi!

He goes on to state how she has a team which curates all her content and that his second channel, which features him painting, offers better content than any of Pokimane's streams. Addressing her simp fans, he says:

Thirsty dudes will be there...they will not leave ...thirsty dudes will hang in there through thick and thin!

Mocking her statement where she cited burnout as a reason behind her recent sabbatical, he says:

I can understand if Pokimane was doing the content herself , if Pokimane was editing eight to twelve hours a day ..but she's not, she has a team of people working for her. I understand burnout if she's like a one-man army, which is what I'm living!

He ends his video by calling out Pokimane directly and sarcastically says:

Thank you Pokimane, for being a Karen. That day you decided to try and ruin me , you made me bigger than I ever was before ...you effectively pulled me out of YouTube's blacklist and for that I'm grateful. Thankfully your level of hubris and megalomania led you down the path you're on .

Thank you, you have a special place in my heart!

He ends the video with a final jibe- by hilariously advertising his channel's sponsor- Raycon.

In the Pokimane x ItsAGundam feud, it appears that the latter has certainly emerged victorious, as of now.

Pokimane getting ass backwards mad at Itsagundam is the perfect example of why Gundam is doing the lords work. Love him or hate him... the man makes that good good content. — Upper Echelon Gaming (@UE_UpperEchelon) May 17, 2020

You can watch ItsAGundam's latest video, where he addresses Pokimane's recent decision to take a break from social media: