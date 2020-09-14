Of late, we have talked about Pokimane and the plethora of recent controversies she has been involved in. The streamer has seen an elaborate fall from grace over the past few months and emerged as one of the most-hated internet personalities.

All this perhaps led to Pokimane announcing towards the beginning of August that she would be taking a one-month break from social media.

During the time away, (now former) YouTuber Leafy was terminated permanently from the platform, owing to a series of videos he posted about Pokimane and her fans. Before that, Keemstar and Leafy claimed that the 24-year-old had been lying about not having a boyfriend.

According to them, she wants her 'simp' fans to continue donating and subscribing to her channel, which they won't if they think/know that she has a boyfriend.

Leafy was banned hours after posting a video titled "content stone age - pokimane," as seen below.

Pokimane claimed that she had nothing to do with the ban, even if that did not stop the internet from blaming her. And upon her return, she has made another announcement which had left the internet buzzing.

Pokimane returns to live streaming as a VTuber, breaks the internet

Yesterday, the Twitch star announced that she would be making her debut as a 'Vtuber,' and 'Vtubing' involves virtual characters who host the streamer's videos. The 'digital avatar' typically interacts with fans and has become quite a phenomenon of late.

Various content creators have developed such characters for themselves, and the trend has gained traction across both YouTube and Twitch.

taking no cam streams to the next level..

debuting vtuber pokimane 😳https://t.co/nlEB4gohua pic.twitter.com/TKexQ4ZaLy — pokimane (@pokimanelol) September 13, 2020

Regardless, even if quite a few content creators were happy with the move and thought that her decision would pave the way for Vtubing to become more prevalent, others do not think so.

People accused her of running after money, and said that she wants to join the bandwagon to 'grow and gain even more popularity.'

However, quite a few others did not think that there was anything wrong with her decision and appreciated her for supporting the community's 'real artists.'

wait so @pokimanelol commissioned real artists from the community, gave them full credit on her twitter, was overall super respectful about vtubing despite it being weird to many people still, AND gave multiple shoutouts to the community... and some of you are still mad at her?? pic.twitter.com/jvr2b9s2qx — Sero 🍒 VTuber (@SerotinaVT) September 14, 2020

Overall, the internet seems to be at a crossroads about her latest decision.

Some of her fans even used the opportunity to do what they are best-known, and criticized most, for.

You look different, did you do something with your hair 😍 pic.twitter.com/ApIwJTets3 — Whimstaff (@Whimstaff) September 13, 2020

Some also suggested that 'people' are only upset because they would no longer be able to see her real face while she streams!