Pokimane is one of the most popular female streamers of all time. The Moroccon-Canadian streamer began her career back in 2012, and quickly became famous for her cheerful personality. Pokimane's brand of content often involves other creator’s videos. She sometimes spends hours engaging with her viewers and other streamers.

However, Pokimane isn’t exactly known as a ‘top tier’ gamer, and of late, has further evolved into more of a ‘just chatting’ streamer. This of course, is excluding the recent ‘Among Us ‘ streams that she has featured on her channel. Further, Pokimane has also been regularly invoved in controversies and feuds with fellow content creators.

Feuds with other creators such as Keemstar, ItsAGundam, and Leafy have meant that there are quite a lot of communities that are known to ‘hate’ her. The most common source of criticism is that her community is said to be full of ‘Simps’. This has made her quite a controversial figure, and other creators have, in the past, alleged that people watch her only because of her ‘good looks’.

Image Credits: HITC

Could Bella Poarch be on the way to becoming the next 'Pokimane'?

On the other hand, Bella Poarch is a 19-year old TikTok star with more than 6 million followers on Instagram. Her claim to fame was a lip-sync video that she did on Millie B’s song ‘M to the B’. The Social media influencer is a US Navy veteran, and served for a period of three years from 2017.

Recently, Bella Poarch was spotted spending time with American rapper Tyga. This had led to widespread speculation that the two had been intimate with each other. A Twitter account had even claimed that a leaked ‘OnlyFans’ video of the incident existed.

Tyga and Bella Poarch were recently spotted spending time together.

However, since then, the news has fizzled out and has been said to be a hoax. Regardless, she had recently also been rumoured to be on the verge of joining lifestyle brand and gaming Organization ‘100 Thieves’. If the move materializes, Bella Poarch would become the second TikToker to join ‘100T’, following ‘OK Boomer’ girl Neekolul.

Like Pokimane, Bella Poarch is also known for her highly engaging personality, and has been criticized for various reasons. The most common being the notion that she does not have any talent, and is basically famous for her ‘good looks’. Further, her brand of content has also been criticized, as most of her TikTok videos involve lip-syncing to random trending songs that have proved enough for her to garner a huge community.

Recently, YouTuber Kwite posted an elaborate video on the matter, explaining the various reasons why Bella Poarch has been criticized over the recent past. While her story may be vastly different from Pokimane’s, the kind of criticism that the two have received have some obvious similarities. You can watch Kwite’s video below.