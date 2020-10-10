Tyga x Bella Poarch video: A Twitter account claims he uploaded the clip but had it taken down in '2 minutes'; pledges to repost again

Bella Poarch is a social media influencer who became famous for her comedic lip-sync videos on TikTok. Her most renowned clip on the video-sharing app is a lip-sync of Millie B’s song ‘M to the B’. She has more than 6.1 million followers on Instagram, and indeed served in the US Navy for three years!

Bella Poarch has recently been linked with American rapper Tyga. The 30-year old rapper recently started an ‘OnlyFans’ account and has dated some famous personalities like Kylie Jenner and Blac Chyna.

Since his ‘OnlyFans’ debut, Tyga has often been accused of leaking some of his ‘explicit photographs’ on the internet. Regardless, the two stars have recently rumored to have struck a somewhat unlikely friendship.

Twitter user alleges to have put up Tyga x Bella Poarch video, promises to put it up again

A recent Tyga leak, along with Bella Poarch appearing at his house, has fans believing that the two ended up spending the night together. Quite a few fans on Twitter wanted the two celebrities to release ‘footage’ of their time together, while others wanted the ‘relationship’ confirmed.

I’m banned from commenting on tiktok for now🥺😭 because people are mass reporting my comments😩 — Bella Poarch (@bellapoarch) October 9, 2020

For the time being, Bella Poarch finds herself banned from commenting on the platform as people were ‘mass-reporting’ the 19-year old’s comments.

Dm for the Vid, First 100 people to follow I’ll send it to them — i got the vid (@tygaxbella) October 9, 2020

In fresh 'twist', a new Twitter user, @tygaxbella, claims to have the clip, and promised to post it when he got 1000 followers on the platform.

Bro I just posted It but it got taken down in 2 minutes, stop reporting after you see it so everyone can see , I’ll post again at 5 so be ready on the clock — i got the vid (@tygaxbella) October 9, 2020

Around 12 hours ago, the account even claimed to have posted the video before it was taken down in ‘two minutes’. He blamed all the people who had reported the video for this, and said that he would try to post it again.

However, the video seems to have never been posted, and people have claimed that they would mass-report his account if he did not come through.

It’s literally 5 where’s it atttt pic.twitter.com/hD27HikrIb — alexia (@alexia_410) October 9, 2020

Regardless of what happened between Tyga and Bella Poarch, people have quickly jumped to conclusions, even with the lack of evidence. And as seen above, the Twitter user did not follow up on his promises.